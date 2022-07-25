Elrich’s slim lead narrows against Blair in Montgomery County executive race

Getty Images

As the counting of mail-in ballots continues Monday, here’s where the vote count stands in key local races of mid-day update by the State Board of Elections.

Montgomery County Executive

Incumbent Marc Elrich of Takoma Park’s slim lead of 276 votes has narrowed to 141 votes over Potomac businessman David Blair in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive, according to the state elections board’s release of weekend tabulations..

Elrich now has 39,117 votes (39.30%) to Blair’s 38,976 (39.16%). County Council Member Hans Riemer, the other major contender in the race, conceded Friday. As of Saturday’s count, he had earned 19,568 votes or 19.66%.

Blair initially had a lead of about 1,100 votes over Elrich before the counting of mail-in ballots began Thursday. After the first day of counting mail-in votes, Blair’s lead shrank to about 600 votes. On day two, Elrich slipped ahead by 296 votes. Since then, his lead has slowly eroded.

Reardon Sullivan won the Republican primary as attorney Shelly Skolnick conceded Friday. The latest results show Sullivan has won 10,498 votes (63.24%) to Skolnick’s 6,102 votes (36.76%).

County Council

In the County Council’s at-large race, incumbents Evan Glass, Will Jawando and Gabe Albornoz continue to hold their leads for the first, second and third seats. Laurie-Anne Sayles has been holding her lead for the fourth seat since Tuesday night. After Monday’s update, Sayles had 43,395 votes (13.3%) to 36,596 (11.22%) for Scott Goldberg, who is in fifth place. Two-term Council Member Tom Hucker conceded in the at-large race on Friday.

In the District 1 race, incumbent Andrew Friedson is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

In the District 2 race, Marilyn Balcombe was leading by more than 1,950 votes over William Roberts, who is in second place in the Democratic field. Republican Dan Cuda has no opposition.

In the District 3 race, incumbent Sidney Katz was leading by more than 3,100 votes over Robert Wu, who is in second place in the Democratic field. Republican George Hernandez is running unopposed.

In the District 4 race, Kate Stewart has a lead of more than 1,800 votes over Amy Ginsburg, who is in second place in the Democratic field. Republican Cheryl Riley is running unopposed.

In the District 5 race, Kristin Mink has a substantial lead in the Democratic field, with a lead of 2,489 votes over Fatmata Barrie, who is in second place. Republican Kate Woody is running unopposed.

In the District 6 race, Democrat Natali Fani Gonzalez holds a substantial lead of 4,281 votes over Maricé Morales, who is in second place. Republican Viet Doan is running unopposed.

The District 7 Democratic race remains close, with Dawn Luedtke holding a lead of 1,037 votes over Jacqueline Manger, who is in second place. Republican Harold C. Maldonado is running unopposed.

Board of Education (top 2 in each race advance to general election)

Incumbent Karla Silvestre continues to have a large lead over all candidates in the at-large race with nearly 54% of the vote. Mike Erickson remains in second place, with a lead of more than 3,200 votes over Michael Fryar, who is in third place.

In the District 1 race, Grace Rivera Oven is in first place with 43,749 votes (45.21%). Esther Wells is firmly in second place with 27,039 votes (27.94%).

In the District 3 race, newcomer Julie Yang has a commanding lead for first place with more than 60% of the vote. Incumbent Scott Joftus is in second place with 22,570 votes (22.58%) — a lead of about 5,700 votes over challenger Marcus Alzona. Previously, Joftus’s lead over Alzona had only been about 2,000 votes before the counting of mail-in votes began on Thursday.

In the District 5 race, newcomer Valerie Coll remains in first place with 37,734 votes (39.18%), though incumbent Brenda Wolff is drawing closer, with 37,682 votes (39.12%).