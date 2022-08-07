Incumbent Elrich appears to have won the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and challenger David Blair Submitted photos

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:45 p.m. July 6, 2022, to add information about the number of ballots remaining to be counted and at 10:45 p.m. to provide more information about the candidates.

With 34 ballots outstanding, incumbent Marc Elrich appears to have beaten challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary for county executive. Elrich led by 42 votes after canvassers tallied provisional votes Saturday.

This would mark the second time that Elrich has triumphed over Blair and the race seems destined for a recount. County Council Member Hans Riemer was the other major contender in the race, but conceded on July 20, the day after the July 19 primary election.

According to results reported to the State Board of Elections, Elrich has 55,469 votes (39.2% of ballots cast) to Blair’s 55,427 votes (39.17%), showing Blair had gained 156 votes to drop Elrich’s lead to 42 as of Saturday night. As of Friday night’s tally, Elrich was leading by 198 votes heading into the final days of counting and canvassing.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the county Board of Elections said in a tweet that 34 provisional ballots remained to be scanned Sunday and the results would then be sent to the state elections board.

Under Maryland law, if results of the winning and second-place candidates are within .25% or less, the recount is free to the candidate who requests it. Even though Elrich is currently in the lead, he said in a news briefing Wednesday he would request a recount if Blair beat him within that margin.

The primary winner will face Reardon Sullivan, former chair of the county’s Republican Central Committee, in the November general election. With Democrats outnumbering Republicans by about 4 to 1 in voter registration in the county, either Democrat would be the favorite to beat Sullivan in the general election.

The close 2022 Democratic primary is a repeat of the 2018 primary in which Elrich beat Blair by 77 votes to win his first term. In 2018, Elrich, a longtime political figure who has used the county’s public financing system in both 2018 and 2022, also had to wait days before learning whether he had beaten Blair, a businessman from Potomac who has spent millions of dollars of his own money to finance both attempts to win the Democratic nomination for the county’s top political office. In 2018, Blair requested a partial recount, but ultimately did not prevail.

On Friday, Gilberto Zelaya, a spokesman for the Board of Elections, said that the counting of all mail-in ballots — roughly 75,000 in total — had been completed by early Friday afternoon, 17 days after the July 19 primary. Saturday marked the 12th day of canvassing since the counting of mail-in ballots began July 21.

There were well over 7,000 provisional ballots to process. Kevin Karpinski, attorney for the county’s Board of Elections, and other county election officials have said that they hoped to complete canvassing all of them by the end of Saturday.

Alysoun McLaughlin, the county’s acting election director, has said she expects to meet the goal of certifying the primary election results by Aug. 12. Once the election results have been certified by the county elections board, candidates have three days to request a recount.

The campaign between Elrich and Blair centered on issues including public safety, education, the county government’s handling of the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, economic development and housing.

Elrich’s campaign touted his efforts during the coronavirus pandemic to not only keep residents safe, but to get a high percentage of the county’s population vaccinated. During multiple campaign events, he said he has the knowledge and political experience to continue leading Maryland’s largest county — and that the county was about to turn the corner on fixing such critical issues as a lack of affordable housing.

Blair and his supporters touted his business background, saying he would bring a fresh approach to running county government. Blair is the former owner of Catalyst Health Solutions — a firm that manages prescription drug benefits for companies and government agencies — and touted that the annual budget of the company was around $6 billion by the time he sold it, almost as much as the county’s annual operating budget now.

Elrich decided to use the county’s public campaign financing system, receiving nearly $700,000 in public funds, according to a June report from the county’s Department of Finance, which helps manage the fund.

Blair poured in about $4.8 million of his own money to finance his campaign, which spent more than $5 million in the primary election, state campaign finance reports show.

Elrich scored endorsements from many labor organizations, including MCGEO UFCW Local 1994 — the union for county employees — and the Montgomery County Education Association, which is the teachers union for Montgomery County Public Schools.

His campaign also saw endorsements from top Democrats including Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Takoma Park).

Meanwhile, Blair earned the support of well-known state senators including Cheryl Kagan and Senate Majority Leader Nancy King. He also was endorsed by the county’s chapter of the Sierra Club and The Washington Post.