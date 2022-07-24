Elrich maintains slim lead in Montgomery County executive race

As the counting of mail-in ballots continues, here’s where the vote count stands in key local races of 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Counting is expected to resume Monday.

Montgomery County Executive

After the third day of mail-in ballot counting, incumbent Marc Elrich of Takoma Park maintained a 276-vote lead over Potomac businessman David Blair in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive.

Elrich now has 38,859 votes (39.36%) to Blair’s 38,583 (39.08%). County Council Member Hans Riemer, the other major contender in the race, conceded Friday. As of Saturday’s count, he had earned 19,438 votes or 19.69%.

Blair initially had a lead of about 1,100 votes over Elrich before the counting of mail-in ballots began Thursday. After the first day of counting mail-in votes, Blair’s lead shrank to about 600 votes. On day two, Elrich slipped ahead by 296 votes.

Reardon Sullivan won the Republican primary as attorney Shelly Skolnick conceded Friday. The latest results show Sullivan has won 10,374 votes (63.26%) to Skolnick’s 6,025 votes (36.74%).

County Council

In the County Council’s at-large race, incumbents Evan Glass, Will Jawando and Gabe Albornoz continue to hold their leads for the first, second and third seats. Laurie-Anne Sayles has been holding her lead for the fourth seat since Tuesday night. After the third day of mail-in counting Sayles had 43,077 votes (13.3%), and had a lead of 6,827 votes over Scott Goldberg, who is in fifth place. Two-term Council Member Tom Hucker conceded in the at-large race on Friday.

In the District 1 race, incumbent Andrew Friedson is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination. No Republicans have filed, although Republican Shelly Skolnick told Bethesda Beat on Friday he was interested in exploring a write-in candidacy for the general election.

In the District 2 race, Marilyn Balcombe was leading by more than 1,900 votes over William Roberts, who is in second place in the Democratic field. Republican Dan Cuda has no opposition.

In the District 3 race, incumbent Sidney Katz was leading by more than 3,000 votes over Robert Wu, who is in second place in the Democratic field. Republican George Hernandez is running unopposed.

In the District 4 race, Kate Stewart now has a lead of more than 1,800 votes over Amy Ginsburg, who is in second place in the Democratic field. Republican Cheryl Riley is running unopposed.

In the District 5 race, Kristin Mink has a substantial lead in the Democratic field, with a lead of 2,489 votes over Fatmata Barrie, who is in second place. Republican Kate Woody is running unopposed.

In the District 6 race, Democrat Natali Fani Gonzalez holds a substantial lead of 4,281 votes over Maricé Morales, who is in second place. Republican Viet Doan is running unopposed.

The District 7 Democratic race remains close, with Dawn Luedtke holding a lead of 1,047 votes over Jacqueline Manger, who is in second place. Republican Harold C. Maldonado is running unopposed.

Board of Education (top 2 in each race advance to general election)

Incumbent Karla Silvestre continues to have a large lead over all candidates in the at-large race with nearly 54% of the vote. Mike Erickson remains in second place, with a lead of more than 3,100 votes over Michael Fryar, who is in third place.

In the District 1 race, Grace Rivera Oven is in first place with 43,425 votes (45.27%). Esther Wells is firmly in second place with 26,767 votes (27.9%).

In the District 3 race, newcomer Julie Yang has a commanding lead for first place with more than 60% of the vote. Incumbent Scott Joftus is in second place with 22,415 votes (22.62%) — a lead of about 5,718 votes over challenger Marcus Alzona. Previously, Joftus’s lead over Alzona had only been about 2,000 votes before the counting of mail-in votes began on Thursday.

In the District 5 race, newcomer Valerie Coll remains in first place with 37,469 votes (39.24%), though incumbent Brenda Wolff is drawing closer, with 37,349 votes (39.11%).

Here’s a look at which candidates are in the lead after gathering results from early voting, Election Day and three days of counting mail-in ballots. Voters can choose one candidate in each primary and the general election, except for Montgomery County Council at-large, in which they can pick up to four.

In the school board races, the top two candidates move forward to the general election.

Candidates are listed by party and then alphabetically. Asterisks indicate incumbents.

County Executive

Democrats

David Blair: 38,583 votes (39.08%)

Marc Elrich*: 38,859 votes (39.36%)

Hans Riemer: 19,438 votes (19.69%)

Peter James: 1,844 votes (1.87%)

Republicans

Shelly Skolnick: 6,025 votes (36.74%)

Reardon Sullivan: 10,374 votes (63.26%)

County Council

At-Large

Democrats

Gabe Albornoz*: 51,301 votes (15.84%)

Brandy Brooks: 24,892 votes (7.69%)

Dana Gassaway: 17,998 votes (5.56%)

Evan Glass*: 60,293 votes (18.62%)

Scott Evan Goldberg: 36,250 votes (11.19%)

Tom Hucker*: 34,604 votes (10.69%)

Will Jawando*: 55,425 votes (17.11%)

Laurie-Anne Sayles: 43,077 votes (13.3%)

Republicans

Christopher Fiotes: 12,334 votes (33.89%)

Lenard Lieber: 11,844 votes (32.54%)

Dwight Patel: 12,220 votes (33.57%)

District 1

Democrats

Andrew Friedson*: 16,049 votes (100%)

District 2

Democrats

Marilyn Balcombe: 4,671 votes (48.25%)

Lorna Phillips Forde: 2,276 votes (23.51%)

William Roberts: 2,733 votes (28.23%)

Republicans

Dan Cuda: 2,450 votes (100%)

District 3

Democrats

Tiquia Bennett: 789 votes (7.54%)

Sidney Katz*: 6,362 votes (60.78%)

Robert Wu: 3,316 votes (31.68%)

Republicans

George Hernandez: 1,667 votes (100%)

District 4

Democrats

Al Carr: 3,595 votes (20.47%)

Amy Ginsburg: 5,722 votes (32.57%)

Troy Murtha: 345 votes (1.96%)

Kate Stewart: 7,547 votes (42.96%)

John Zittrauer: 357 votes (2.03%)

Republicans

Cheryl Riley: 1,033 votes (100%)

District 5

Democrats

Brian Anleu: 1,130 votes (7.8%)

Fatmata Barrie: 3,515 votes (24.27%)

Christopher Bolton: 415 votes (2.87%)

Daniel Amara Koroma: 821 votes (5.67%)

Cary Lamari: 301 votes (2.08%)

Kristin Mink: 6,004 votes (41.46%)

William “Chip” Montier: 201 votes (1.39%)

Jeremiah Pope: 2,094 (14.46%)

Republicans

Kate Woody: 1,677 votes (100%)

District 6

Democrats

Natali Fani-González: 6,161 votes (54.32%)

Omar Lazo: 1,106 votes (9.75%)

Maricé Morales: 1,880 votes (16.57%)

Brit Siman-Tov: 178 votes (1.57%)

Steve Solomon: 1,030 votes (9.08%)

Christa Tichy: 545 votes (4.8%)

Mark Trullinger: 137 votes (1.21%)

Vicki Vergagni: 306 votes (2.7%)

Republicans

Viet Doan: 1,359 votes (100%)

District 7

Democrats

Andrew Einsmann: 775 votes (7.21%)

Paul Geller: 1,063 votes (9.89%)

Sharif Hidayat: 943 votes (8.78%)

Dawn Luedtke: 3,607 votes (33.58%)

Jacqueline Manger: 2,560 votes (23.83%)

Paul Schwartz: 613 votes (5.71%)

Ben Wikner: 1,182 votes (11%)

Republicans

Harold Maldonado: 3,507 votes (100%)

Board of Education (nonpartisan)

At-Large

Mike Erickson: 18,311 votes (19.01%)

Michael Fryar: 15,171 votes (15.75%)

J. “Domenic” Giandomenico: 11,076 (11.5%)

Karla Silvestre*: 51,780 (53.75%)

District 1

Alexander Fahmy: 2,337 votes (12.86%)

Jay Guan: 13,405 votes (13.97%)

Grace Rivera Oven: 43,425 (45.27%)

Esther Wells: 26,767 (27.9%)

District 3

Marcus Alzona: 16,697 votes (16.85%)

Scott Joftus*: 22,415 votes (22.62%)

Julie Yang: 59,964 votes (60.52%)

District 5