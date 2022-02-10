Elrich gets endorsements of labor unions, immigrant advocacy group

County Executive Marc Elrich's campaign announced Wednesday that labor unions 32BJ SEIU, SEIU Local 500 and 1199SEIU, along with CASA in Action, an advocacy group connected to Casa de Maryland, have endorsed him. File Photo

Some local unions and an immigrant advocacy group in Maryland have endorsed County Executive Marc Elrich as he seeks a second term.

Elrich’s campaign announced Wednesday that 32BJ SEIU, SEIU Local 500 and 1199SEIU, all local labor unions, have endorsed him. They represent thousands of property service workers, teachers, paraprofessionals and those who work in academic medical centers, hospitals and other health care facilities across Montgomery County.

CASA in Action, an advocacy group connected to Casa de Maryland, which helps immigrants, also is backing Elrich. Casa in Action focuses on electing leaders to support immigrants and communities of color.

Elrich, who is nearing the end of a four-year term, is in a four-way race for the Democratic nomination for county executive in this year’s election.

The other candidates are business and nonprofit leader David Blair, County Council Member Tom Hucker and County Council Member Hans Riemer. The Democratic primary will be in June and the general election in November.

Of the three unions announcing their endorsements this week, SEIU Local 500 is the largest, representing about 9,500 support staff workers in Montgomery County Public Schools and adjunct staff at Montgomery College.

The unions say have lobbied for legislative and policies that improve working conditions and workers’ rights, ranging from raising the minimum wage in the county to allowing new union workers to use their private employer’s health care, saving taxpayers money.

In total, the four organizations — the unions plus Casa — total 60,000 people across the county, according to a news release.

UFCW MCGEO Local 1994 — the county’s general labor union — and MCEA, the county’s teachers association, have not yet endorsed a candidate for county executive. Neither has the Montgomery County chapter of the Maryland Sierra Club, a group focusing on environmental issues.

Dalbin Osorio, a spokesman for MCEA, wrote in an email that MCEA’s member caucus, consisting of 35 members, is scheduled to meet this month and recommend an endorsement. The caucus needs 58% of the vote to recommend a candidate to MCEA’s Board of Directors, consisting of 17 educators, Osorio added.

Fifty-eight percent of the Board of Directors must then vote to recommend someone to the union’s Representative Assembly, which has about 505 members, Osorio wrote. The assembly then votes on the recommendation, and at least 58% is needed there, as well.

Osorio wrote that the union aims to endorse someone in March.

Lisa Wilsonia Blackwell-Brown, secretary-treasurer of UFCW MCGEO Local 1994, wrote in an email that “MCGEO’s endorsement process consists of sending out questionnaires to the political candidates … [and] convening a rank and file endorsement committee that reviews candidate questionnaires,” along with candidate interviews and then final recommendations to the union’s elected Executive Board.

A representative for the local Sierra Club could not immediately be reached for comment by phone or email Thursday.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com