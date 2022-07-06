Early voting for July 19 primary starts Thursday

File photo

Voters can cast their ballots early for the July 19 primary election starting Thursday and running through July 14 at one of Montgomery County’s 14 voting centers.

Anyone who is registered to vote can cast a ballot during the week of early voting, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., including over the weekend.

County residents who are eligible to vote can also register and then vote during early voting. These individuals must bring a document with proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, ID card, paycheck, bank statement or utility bill to the voting center, according to the state elections board.

[For more information on candidates for local, state and federal races, check out the Bethesda Beat voters guide.]

Here are the county’s early voting centers:

Activity Center at Bohrer Park Social Hall, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg

Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center, 14625 Bauer Drive, Rockville

Damascus Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 25520 Oak Drive, Damascus

Executive Office Building Auditorium, 101 Monroe St., Rockville

Germantown Community Recreation Center, 18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown

Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 4301 Willow Lane, Chevy Chase

Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

Mid-County Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 2004 Queensguard Road, Silver Spring

Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Community Recreation Center, 13850 Travilah Road, Rockville

Potomac Community Recreation Center, 11315 Falls Road, Potomac

Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Department, 17921 Brooke Road, Sandy Spring

Silver Spring Civic Center Building at Veterans Plaza, One Veterans Place, Silver Spring

Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center, 11701 Georgia Ave., Wheaton

White Oak Community Recreation Center, 1700 April Lane, Silver Spring.

Voters can also cast their ballots on primary day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their assigned polling place.

Christine Zhu, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.