Early results show Blair, Elrich lead in Montgomery County executive race

In the Montgomery County Executive race, David Blair and incumbent Marc Elrich are in the lead as early voting totals were reported Tuesday night.

Businessman David Blair had received 8,328 votes (41%), and Elrich followed with 7,453 (36.7%).

County Council member Hans Riemer had received 4,203 votes (20.7%), with tech entrepreneur Peter James tallying 325 votes (1.6%).

Primary election results from early voting are available on the Maryland State Board of Elections website. Results are not yet available for votes cast in Montgomery County on election day and mail-in ballots. View results here.

“The county’s ready for a change, and the voters that we got to meet with today say things like ‘We need a fresh perspective, ’ ” Blair told Bethesda Beat Tuesday night as his watch party was getting underway at Denizens Brewing Co. in Silver Spring. “So there’s a lot of votes to be counted, and we’ll be here, not only late this evening but next week as well.”

Spending the closing minutes of Election Day chatting with residents outside the Silver Spring Civic Building, Elrich acknowledged that the race would likely be close — close enough that it would take around two weeks before it was decided.

But the 72-year-old Takoma Park native later added: “I think my chances are pretty decent … . I had a good experience at polling places today, where a fair amount of people talked about the negative ads [against me] and said, ‘This is why I decided to vote for you.’ ”

