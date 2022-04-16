Docca not running for re-election to Montgomery County school board

The District 1 seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education will have a new representative for the first time in more than 15 years, since incumbent Judy Docca did not file for re-election.

Docca did not file to run by the 9 p.m. deadline on Friday. She had not responded to multiple requests for comment since March about her plans, but told Bethesda Beat in 2018 she did not plan to run again.

One candidate filed for the at-large seat on the school board on Friday, bringing the total number of candidates in that race to four.

The new candidate is Mike Erickson of Derwood. He could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday and did not list a candidate website.

Docca, 82, was first elected to the school board in 2006, and was re-elected three times. She previously worked for MCPS for 38 years.

By Friday’s deadline, three people had filed for the District 1 seat:

• Jay Guan, an aerospace engineer from Clarksburg

• Grace Rivera-Oven, community activist and former political director for U.S. Rep. David Trone, from Germantown

• Esther Wells, a certified public accountant from Gaithersburg.

The primary election will be held July 19.

The top two vote-getters in the District 1 race will move on to the general election in November.

Guan ran for an at-large seat on the school board in 2020. Lynne Harris won that election.

Rivera-Oven and Wells have not run for school board before.

All three other school board races — at-large and Districts 3 and 5 — also will have primary elections.

The candidates in the race for at-large seat are:

• Michael Fryar of Gaithersburg

• Domenic Giandomenico of Silver Spring

• Karla Silvestre of Silver Spring (incumbent)

• Mike Erickson of Derwood.

The candidates in the District 3 race are:

• Scott Joftus of Bethesda (incumbent)

• Julie Yang of Potomac

• Marcus Alzona of Bethesda, who filed on Friday.

The candidates in the District 5 race are:

• Valerie Coll of Silver Spring

• Dawn Iannaco-Hahn of Silver Spring

• Brenda Wolff of Silver Spring (incumbent).

