Democratic Central Committee chooses Aaron Kaufman to fill District 18 vacancy on primary ballot

The Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee chose Aaron Kaufman to replace outgoing Del. Al Carr on the ballot in the District 18 House of Delegates race during a virtual forum Tuesday night.

Kaufman, 35, is a political organizer and former legislative staffer in Annapolis who has spent much of his career advocating on behalf of people with disabilities. He currently works for the Jewish Federations of North America as a senior legislative associate, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also served on the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council and as a public policy specialist with The Arc Maryland – a disability rights nonprofit.

Kaufman has cerebral palsy and has said he thinks he would be the first legislator in Maryland who uses a walker to get around due to his condition.

Nine candidates ran for nomination to the vacancy. They were:

Cecily Baskir (D-Chevy Chase)

Carlos Camacho (D-North Bethesda)

Marla Hollander (D-Kensington)

Aaron Kaufman (D-Chevy Chase)

Marc Lande (D-Chevy Chase)

Jose Ortiz (D-Kensington)

Joel Rubin (D-Chevy Chase)

Ron Sachs (D-Silver Spring)

Michael Tardif (D-Chevy Chase)

The 24-member committee conducted two rounds of voting Tuesday night. In the first round the vote totals were as follows:

Kaufman: 10 votes

Tardif: 5 votes

Rubin: 4 votes

Ortiz: 1 vote

Four abstentions.

In the second round, the votes were:

Kaufman: 16 votes

Rubin: 3 votes

Tardif: 2 votes

Two “no” votes

One abstention

A 10th candidate, Leslie Milano of Chevy Chase, had also originally put her name into the nomination process, and participated in a forum Monday night hosted by the central committee.

Milano, who was the president of the Women’s Democratic Club of Montgomery County, ran for a District 18 delegate seat in 2018 and finished in fourth place. She posted on Facebook Tuesday that “In the end, I’ve decided that it’s not the right time for me to run for another political seat but I truly appreciate your support,” and wrote that she would support Kaufman instead.

“Aaron is an excellent advocate and will bring a strong focus to disability rights like no one else can,” she wrote in the post. “This is the perfect opportunity for him and I know he will do great work in the Maryland General Assembly.”

Carr, a Kensington Democrat who has served in the House since 2007, announced on Friday that he would not run for reelection in the July 19 primary, and would instead run for the newly created County Council District 4 seat. That seat serves North Bethesda, Kensington, parts of Silver Spring and Takoma Park.

District 18 incumbent Dels. Emily Shetty (D-Kensington) and Jared Solomon (D-Chevy Chase) are running for reelection in the Democratic primary. George Cecala is the only candidate who has filed in the Republican primary.

Carr announced his decision not to run for reelection just hours before Friday’s 9 p.m. filing deadline. State and local laws allow the central committee to nominate someone to fill his spot on the primary ballot because the filing deadline had passed. The central committee had until Wednesday to nominate someone.

Kaufman said during Tuesday’s forum that it was an emotional day for him, noting that he had attended a funeral for his grandmother earlier in the day after she died last week.

“I won’t let you down. Michael [Tardif] and Joel [Rubin] are class acts, and I am truly honored and humbled to be your nominee,” he said.

Kaufman must officially file his paperwork and pay fees to be placed on the ballot for the primary. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

