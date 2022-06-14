David Blair continues to dig deep into his own pocket in bid for county executive

Montgomery County executive candidate David Blair File photo

Multimillionaire businessman David Blair is continuing to spend his own money at a torrid pace in his second attempt in four years to be elected Montgomery County executive, according to newly filed campaign disclosure reports.

In a report filed electronically mid-day Tuesday with the State Board of Elections, Blair indicated he had made personal loans to his campaign totaling just over $2.95 million since launching his candidacy in March 2021. Of this total, $1.85 million was put into the campaign between the beginning of this year and last week, according to the latest report. That is in addition to an earlier loan of $1.1 million that Blair reported making in a filing this past January.

All told, the Blair campaign has reported expenditures of $3.19 million in the past 15 months, with a little more than $2.11 million of that coming during the past five months. Nearly $1 million of the latter figure was spent on media advertising, with the Blair campaign reporting more than $530,000 for television advertising so far.

The latest financial figures for the Blair campaign were contained in a pre-primary disclosure report that candidates for state and local office in Maryland are due to file at the State Board of Elections by midnight Tuesday. The primary is July 19.

At press time, the campaign of current County Executive Marc Elrich – who defeated Blair by just 77 votes in the Democratic primary in 2018 – had not yet filed its report. In contrast to Blair, Elrich is relying on the county’s four-year old public campaign finance system – which limits the amount of private donations a candidate can accept in return for an eligibility to receive public campaign funds.

The third major Democratic candidate in this year’s July 19 county executive primary, County Council Member Hans Riemer is also participating in the public campaign finance program. On Sunday, Riemer filed a report showing that – since the beginning of this year – he had taken in nearly $148,350 in private contributions of no more than $250 per individual contributor.

Combined with earlier fundraising efforts, Riemer’s campaign has collected about $284,500 in private contributions since he announced his campaign about a year ago. So far, Riemer has leveraged this into receipt of near $357,500 in public funding, and, based on his latest filing, has claimed eligibility for another $358,200 in public campaign funds.

Together, this would provide him with nearly $716,000 of the $750,000 maximum subsidy to which county executive candidates are entitled under the public campaign system.

Blair reported collecting about $80,000 from outside contributors in his latest filing, on top of $300,000 in such donations collected last year. That total is dwarfed, however, by what he has allocated in personal assets to fuel his campaign.

While the $2.95 million he has given to date is labeled as loans, candidates who lend money to their own campaigns rarely receive repayment – with these funds usually ending up as de facto contributions.

Blair set a record in 2018 by spending $5.7 million on his near-miss for the Democratic nomination for county executive, with $5.4 million of that coming from his own pocket.

While he said in an interview late last year that “I can’t imagine” spending as much this time around, his spending to date already has guaranteed his current bid will be at least the second most expensive campaign ever for Montgomery County executive – eclipsing the $2.7 million spent by then-Council Member Steve Silverman in a 2006 run for the post.

This story will be updated.