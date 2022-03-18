County executive candidates laud Elrich’s budget on climate, differ on other issues

Getty Images

The three Democrats running against County Executive Marc Elrich this year commended his administration’s efforts on the operating and capital budget, including climate change issues, affordable housing and other areas.

In other areas, though, the challengers gave lower grades.

Two county executive candidates — Council Members Tom Hucker and Hans Riemer — will have a direct role in helping to shape the budget in the coming months before a final vote.

David Blair, who lost in the 2018 primary to Elrich by 77 votes, has not served on the County Council, but said he has managed a similarly sized budget as a former health care industry CEO.

Hucker, Riemer and Blair are the only candidates who have filed to run against Elrich in the July 19 primary. No Republicans have filed to run this year.

When Elrich unveiled his $6.3 billion operating budget plan on Tuesday, he touted several aspects, such as $140 million to support affordable housing initiatives and higher pay for police officers to be more competitive with other jurisdictions in the Washington, D.C., region.

The increase in spending from this year is about 5%. Elrich is not proposing an increase in the weighted property tax rate.

Here are assessments on the budget plan from Blair, Hucker and Riemer:

David Blair

Blair said in an interview that he was pleased to see overall revenues up in the budget, noting that county voters in 2020 approved a ballot question that changed a limit on property taxes in the county. He said he spent “a lot of personal money” advocating for that to pass, and that it has created a fairer and more progressive tax structure.

The ballot question, known as Question A, proposed removing the cap on how much more property tax revenue can be collected year to year. Previously, the cap limited the annual increase to the Consumer Price Index in the Washington, D.C., region. Now, the annual property tax increase can be higher than that cap.

Blair also supports the effort on affordable housing initiatives, but said it won’t make much difference if there aren’t enough jobs near those apartments or homes.

There needs to be more of an investment in workforce development, he said, and an effort to connect high schoolers and other residents with technology and entrepreneur programs.

One concern Blair mentioned about the current budget is that it has grown considerably in the number of employees. He said that in 2018, during Ike Leggett’s last year as county executive, the county had 10,301 full-time employees. Elrich proposed 10,900 employees in next year’s budget, Blair added.

Blair said the county has to be more judicious in its spending.

“There’s a big difference between a private sector job and a public service job,” Blair said. “And the difference being that the public service job, obviously taxpayers need to fund that. And so presumably, we need to see our tax base grow to cover that, and we haven’t seen that.”

Elrich said in an interview that the coronavirus pandemic has delayed conversations and movement on streamlining certain positions, including in management. He added, however, that state law and greater demand for services require more personnel across county government and schools — such as more school nurses, police officers, and employees in Health and Human Services.

Tom Hucker

Hucker said he was pleased that Elrich decided to fund climate change initiatives, like the $18.6 million allocation to the county’s Green Bank to support improvements to buildings to make them more energy efficient.

He also was happy to see investments in workforce development and job creation.

However, Hucker said he was “alarmed” that Elrich decided to propose $1 fares for Ride On buses, which he said would directly affect low-income families and minority residents.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, county officials agreed to suspend Ride On fares to help low-income residents. They are typically $2 per ride.

Elrich extended that through January 2022, then proposed $1 fares. The County Council decided to extend free fares until July 2, 2022. Elrich has again proposed $1 fares in his new budget.

Elrich said in an interview that he doesn’t think $1 is too much for many residents in the county. He said people who have the option to drive or take the bus can save money with a bus ride instead of driving and paying parking fees.

But he added that he and his staff are discussing making Ride On free, to help residents in need.

Hucker also objected to Elrich counting on state money in the capital budget on the I-270/I-495 widening project championed by Gov. Larry Hogan. The budget includes roughly $182 million to relocate water and sewer lines due to the road work along the interstate.

Hucker opposes using any taxpayer dollars — county or state funds — for that work. He said he would prefer that it be used for fixing sidewalks and building bike lanes, among other infrastructure needs.

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission members said Thursday they don’t know if the money will come from state funds. Hucker believes it could, though, if state legislators and officials see Montgomery County approving it in the county’s capital budget.

After a lengthy discussion, the council’s Transportation and Environment Committee — which Hucker chairs — decided on Thursday to delay a vote recommending approval of the $182 million for sewer and water relocation infrastructure until a later date.

“I’m dismayed to see Mr. Elrich propose nearly $200 million of taxpayer funds for the Beltway/270 widening project,” Hucker wrote in a text message. “Gov. Hogan and the Council have committed that no taxpayer funds should be used, and Mr. Elrich should support that.”

Elrich emphasized in an interview that the $182 million in the budget is state funds, not county money. He doesn’t think removing the money from the capital budget would be effective.

He added, however, that he would consider amending the budget item so that Hogan and the state’s Department of Transportation have to select a concessionaire for the I-270 project before the county finalizes the money within its budget.

“I’d be more than happy to suggest an amendment tying it up,” Elrich said.

Hans Riemer

Riemer said he appreciated many aspects of Elrich’s budget, including the money dedicated toward affordable housing.

But he doesn’t think roughly $140 million is enough to tackle the crisis. In an interview, he said the $40 million naturally occurring affordable housing fund is a good start, but he has proposed up to $100 million for preserving affordable housing along the Purple Line light-rail project.

The way to do that, Riemer said, is leverage cash the county puts forward with private financing or other options.

In response, Elrich said there is a limit on how much the county can bond for with certain projects. He added the $40 million is cash and not borrowed money. There also are other options Elrich said he is looking at regarding affordable housing projects.

Specifically, the county has been asked to fill gaps in financing for certain affordable housing projects, Elrich said.

“One of the things we could do … is we could provide low and enhanced rents with loan guarantees, so that the lender knows that the county will be the [financial] backstop [to projects],” Elrich said. “It has some cost to it, but nowhere near the amount of money you would have to put into loans into these [housing] organizations, so I could make my money go further.”

Regarding climate change, Riemer said the money budgeted for those initiatives is a good start, but there isn’t enough focus on diverting the county away from fossil fuels and toward alternative sources.

“I think it’s lacking a solar strategy,” Riemer said. “So, I think there are some things in here that are helpful, but I think we’re missing the big picture here, which is, how is this county going to generate enough solar to do our share, to shut down fossil fuels? And I think, having funding that’s targeted towards that goal is really, really important.”

Riemer said he was happy to see funds for increased police salaries, and money to increase emergency health services. But he thinks the county needs to hire more people to fill vacancies and increase the overall number of officers to meet demand. The size of the force is low compared to other jurisdictions, Riemer said.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com