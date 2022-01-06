County executive candidates debate housing, renter protections in online forum

The Montgomery County Renters Alliance, in partnership with Montgomery County Media and Montgomery College, hosted a forum where four Democrats running for county executive debated issues related to affordable housing and renters. Montgomery County Media screenshot via YouTube

Four Democrats running for county executive debated Wednesday how they were awere positioned to address housing affordability and other issues, trying to win support from thousands of renters countywide.

The Montgomery County Renters Alliance, with partners Montgomery County Media and Montgomery College, hosted Wednesday’s online forum, which focused on housing issues.

The four county executive candidates — bbbusinessman David Blair, incumbent Marc Elrich, and Council Members Tom Hucker and Hans Riemer — sparred over housing affordability, the county’s general master plan update, and eviction protections for tenants.

Broadly speaking, Elrich said, many of the county’s housing and affordability goals could be solved through the county’s current zoning.

Blair focused on themes of economic development throughout the forum, saying that housing wouldn’t come unless developers knew good-paying jobs would be alongside any new housing.

Hucker said more needs to be done to protect tenants through rigid code enforcement and legislative action.

Riemer said economic development and tenant protections are important, but an overall housing shortage was a large problem affecting rental housing and affordability countywide.

At one point, the four candidates assessed whether there was a housing affordability divide in the eastern and western parts of the county — meaning there has been less investment historically in the East County. Each candidate was asked what they would do as county executive to combat that.

Hucker, who has represented East County for several years on the County Council and as a state delegate, said historic inequities in investment is a main issue. Some improvements, like the proposed Viva White Oak project and bus rapid transit route along Colesville Road, have helped, but are not enough, he said.

“We are very vigorously trying to address many legacy problems that have been put in place there that demonstrate the inequities in our transportation, in our housing and our job goals and our education system. … The progress is far too slow and it’s very frustrating, but we’ve made some good progress,” Hucker said.

Elrich touted the expansion of a proposed Montgomery College campus in East County, and said it’s important to try to streamline the process for developers. He added they often say building in the county is one of, if not the most difficult jurisdictions to deal with in the state, including in East County.

Riemer said it’s important not to forget about the development moratorium in East County decades ago. He said that not only prevented housing, but also a lack of access to jobs, hurting the region long-term. He agreed with Hucker that Elrich should be more supportive of the Viva White Oak project.

Blair said there needs to be more affordable housing projects along the Purple Line in east and western parts of the county, but added there also needs to be more job training countywide to ensure people can afford to live near those jobs.

Candidates also discussed whether they would support making the county’s rent stabilization law — set to expire this year — permanent, and how they would broadly address potential evictions.

Hucker said he believes in stabilization being targeted in areas, like along the Purple Line, and also modifying the moderate priced dwelling units requirement in the county, which he called a “national model” because of its success.

He criticized Elrich’s administration for using too many federal assistance dollars for rent relief on administrative costs. Hucker pointed to Baltimore County, where the government has provided batches of relief money on behalf of multiple tenants, saving staffing costs.

The issue came up multiple times in the forum, with Elrich saying that some landlords refuse to provide information on tenants behind on rent, making it hard to conduct a system where “batch relief payments” can be sent on behalf of multiple tenants, like the Baltimore County model.

And there needs to be some employees to provide the distribution of money, he added, which costs money.

“We did not have adequate staff to handle this rental [assistance] program. … It’s going to get paid from somewhere,” Elrich said. “Whether it comes out a federal dollar or whether it comes out of our dollar — at the end of the day, it’s $1 that’s not available for something else.”

Candidates also debated the merits of Thrive Montgomery 2050, the proposed general master plan, and whether that would help the county’s housing goals, especially for renters.

Hucker and Riemer have been supportive of that plan.

On Wednesday, they said it provides a model for how the county should evolve and build communities in the future, unlike past decades in Montgomery County. They said the plan transitions the county from more of a suburban landscape to more mixed communities, seen among varying types of households today.

Blair said that although he likes the plan, he had concerns — including that proposed duplexes, triplexes and similar developments near Metro stations “wouldn’t move the needle” enough in meeting long-term housing shortage goals.

Elrich said that a lot of the county’s smaller master plans allow for the current growth the county is expecting. He added that Thrive will not create the urban, dense communities that it envisions, but that developers would scatter those populations across the county.

In an example, he argued that under the plan doesn’t encourage development in those areas, like downtown Wheaton – and construction further out would cause more imprevious surface, and damage to the environment.

Riemer said he was disappointed, but not surprised in Elrich and Blair’s criticism. He added it would take “real leadership” to accomplish the goals in Thrive, which he believes will solve housing solves.

“There are lots of ways that we can, in a targeted and pragmatic way, allow for a little different kind of a housing type, along our transportation corridors, even duplexes in our neighborhoods,” Riemer said. “But it’s going to take leadership to make it happen. … Iif you can’t lead on Thrive, what can you lead on?”

Blair responded that the ideas of duplexes and similar proposals like accessory dwelling units sound nice, but lead to a phrase he often uses to describe nice ideas that don’t work in reality.

“Let’s not confuse activity with progress,” Blair said. “Both of those areas, a lot of activity [and] a lot of work went into them, but there’s no results. … Tthere’s other things we can be doing along the Purple Line that can actually deliver affordable housing, have impact and address this crisis that we find ourselves in.”

Devin Battley has filed his intent to use public financing in a Democratic run for county executive, but has not gotten into the race.

The Republicans do not have a county executive candidate yet.

The filing deadline for candidates is Feb. 22. The primary election is scheduled for June 28.

