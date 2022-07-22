Tom Hucker File Photo

This story was updated at 7:10 p.m. July 22, 2022, to include comment from Tom Hucker.

Tom Hucker, who has sat on the County Council for two terms and represented Silver Spring and Takoma Park in the Maryland General Assembly from 2007 to 2014, conceded in the race for County Council at-large on Friday evening.

Hucker was making a bid for county executive before he decided on the state’s filing deadline, April 15, to switch to a run for County Council at-large.

As of Friday afternoon, however, he trailed at-large incumbents Evan Glass, Will Jawando, and Gabe Albornoz, who are in first, second, and third place respectively, as well as the fourth-place candidate, Laurie-Anne Sayles — a former Gaithersburg City Council member.

Hucker was in sixth place, more than 7,000 votes behind Sayles, according to the State Board of Elections. In a brief interview, he said he would like to see the precinct results and other information before determining whether he would have done something differently in the campaign.

He declined to say how his decision for running for county executive, and then switching to County Council at-large on April 15, impacted his chances in the at-large race..

“The larger conditions of the race were very much out of my control,” Hucker said, again adding how he would like to see voter precinct data, district-by-district data and other information before commenting further.

Scott Goldberg, a member of the county’s Democratic Central Committee, sits in fifth, about 6,200 votes behind Sayles, the latest election results showed.

In a campaign email, Hucker wrote the following:

“I am so proud of the work we have done together over the last sixteen years for the working families that I’ve represented. While it looks like we came up short, I am proud of the positive campaign we ran and I have nothing but gratitude for all of the people around our great county who supported me. There are too many to name in this email, but I appreciate every single person that made a contribution, volunteered, or cast their vote for me.

In my remaining months on the County Council, I pledge to continue to work hard on the urgent issues critical to our County’s future that have been my focus since you first honored me with elected office. Thanks to everyone who has reached out with appreciation for our service and assistance over the years.”

