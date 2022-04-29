CASA in Action rescinds endorsement of Brandy Brooks

PHOTO FROM BRANDY BROOKS CAMPAIGN

CASA in Action, a political group that works to help elect immigrants and people of color to elected offices across Montgomery County and Maryland, has rescinded its endorsement of Brandy Brooks, who is running for an at-large County Council seat.

Ines Toto Furume, a spokesperson for CASA in Action, said in a brief interview that CASA’s board decided to rescind the endorsement of Brooks during a meeting Thursday evening.

Furume could not say why the group decided to rescind the endorsement, because she did not attend the meeting.

Brooks had paused her campaign earlier this month after allegations of sexual harassment came from a campaign staffer. She was accused of creating a “hostile workplace environment” between the staffer and herself.

After the allegations surfaced from the staffer, she first had no contact with the accuser about the allegations, and then was working through a formal mediation process with the former staffer. Brooks paused her campaign on April 13, but told Bethesda Beat earlier this week she wasn’t withdrawing from the County Council race and that campaign activities would resume this week.

In an interview Friday, Brooks declined to comment on CASA in Action’s decision. She said she has begun participating in some community events this week and will continue to do so, moving forward.

“I, and the other folks on our campaign — we remain committed to the work that we’ve been doing for over a year,” Brooks said.

She added that voters will determine later this year — the primary date is July 19 — if she’s worthy of a County Council seat or if other candidates will prevail.

“Never, at any time during this race, do I try to put statistics of the chance of us winning,” Brooks said. “Elections are how well we communicate with voters, and how well they resonate with what we want to do … that will be the ultimate measure of any of our chances.”

In a news release, CASA in Action included its latest round of endorsements — including candidates for County Council at-large seats: incumbents Gabe Albornoz, Evan Glass and Will Jawando, along with Laurie-Anne Sayles, a former Gaithersburg City Council Member.

The release did not state why CASA decided not to endorse Brooks. Del. Alonzo Washington (D-Hyattsville), who is part of the CASA staff and was named executive director in December 2020, could not immediately be reached for comment via phone Friday.

The decision follows Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America’s decision to revoke its endorsement of Brooks. The Montgomery County Education Association, the county’s teachers union, is expected to decide whether to rescind its endorsement during a meeting next month.

