Blair regains lead over Elrich in Montgomery County executive race

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and challenger David Blair File photo

Here’s where the vote count stands in key local races after four days of counting of mail-in ballots, according to results released Monday night by the State Board of Elections.

Montgomery County Executive

Potomac businessman David Blair overtook incumbent Marc Elrich of Takoma Park with a 134-vote lead in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive.

Blair now has 42,705 votes (39.33%) votes to Elrich’s 42,571 votes (39.20%). County Council Member Hans Riemer, the other major contender in the race, conceded Friday. As of Monday night’s count, he had earned 21,332 votes or 19.64%.

Though Blair initially had a lead after the July 19 Primary Election Day of about 1,100 votes over Elrich before the counting of mail-in ballots began on Thursday, Elrich had erased that lead and pulled ahead after Friday’s tally.

The weekend’s tabulations showed that Blair was whittling away at Elrich’s slim lead and results released mid-day Monday put him just 141 votes behind Elrich. By Monday night’s release of the results, Blair had regained the lead.

The counting of mail-in ballots is expected to resume Wednesday.

County Council

In the County Council’s at-large race, incumbents Evan Glass, Will Jawando and Gabe Albornoz continue to hold their leads for the first, second and third seats. Laurie-Anne Sayles has been holding her lead for the fourth seat since Tuesday night.

Board of Education (top 2 in each race advance to general election)

Incumbent Karla Silvestre continues to have a large lead over all candidates in the at-large race with more than 54% of the vote. Mike Erickson remains firmly in second place.

In the District 1 race, Grace Rivera Oven continues to lead while Esther Wells remain in control of second place.

In the District 3 race, newcomer Julie Yang continues to have a commanding lead for first place with more than 60% of the vote. Incumbent Scott Joftus is firmly in second place over third-place challenger Marcus Alzona.

In the District 5 race, incumbent Brenda Wolff has overtaken the top spot from newcomer Valerie Coll.

Here’s a look at which candidates are the frontrunners in the County Council and school board races after gathering results from early voting, Election Day and four days of counting mail-in ballots. Voters can choose one candidate in each primary and the general election, except for Montgomery County Council at-large, in which they can pick up to four.

Candidates are listed by party and then alphabetically. Asterisks indicate incumbents.

County Executive

Democrats

• David Blair: 42,705 votes (39.33%)

• Marc Elrich*: 42,571 votes (39.20%)

Republicans

• Reardon Sullivan: 10,987 votes (63.29%)

County Council

At-Large

Democrats

• Gabe Albornoz*: 57,227 votes (16.03%)

• Evan Glass*: 66,817 votes (18.72%)

• Scott Evan Goldberg: 40,269 votes (11.28%)

• Will Jawando*: 61,123 votes (17.12%)

• Laurie-Anne Sayles: 47,220 votes (13.23%)

Republicans

• Christopher Fiotes: 13,038 votes (33.85%)

• Lenard Lieber: 12,531 votes (32.54%)

• Dwight Patel: 12,946 votes (33.61%)

District 1

Democrats

• Andrew Friedson*: 17,596 votes (100%)

District 2

Democrats

• Marilyn Balcombe: 5,351 votes (48.96%)

• William Roberts: 3,076 votes (28.14%)

Republicans

• Dan Cuda: 2,586 votes (100%)

District 3

Democrats

• Sidney Katz*: 7,359 votes (60.71%)

• Robert Wu: 3,881 votes (32.02%)

Republicans

• George Hernandez: 1,807 votes (100%)

District 4

Democrats

• Amy Ginsburg: 6,183 votes (32.84%)

• Kate Stewart: 8,059 votes (42.80%)

Republicans

• Cheryl Riley: 1,076 votes (100%)

District 5

Democrats

• Fatmata Barrie: 3,741 votes (24.07%)

• Kristin Mink: 6,455 votes (41.52%)

Republicans

• Kate Woody: 1,753 votes (100%)

District 6

Democrats

• Natali Fani-González: 6,684 votes (54.74%)

Republicans

• Viet Doan: 1,424 votes (100%)

District 7

Democrats

• Dawn Luedtke: 4,180 votes (34.62%)

• Jacqueline Manger: 2,813 votes (23.30%)

Republicans

• Harold Maldonado: 3,689 votes (100%)

Board of Education (nonpartisan)

At-Large

• Mike Erickson: 19,501 votes (18.47%)

• Karla Silvestre*: 57,334 (54.31%)

District 1

• Grace Rivera Oven: 47,769 (45.37%)

• Esther Wells: 29,333 (27.86%)

District 3

• Scott Joftus*: 25,018 votes (23.02%)

• Julie Yang: 65,872 votes (60.6)

District 5

• Valerie Coll: 41,099 votes (39.22%)

• Brenda Wolff*: 41,182 votes (39.30%)