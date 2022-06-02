Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat to host gubernatorial candidate forum next week

This story was updated at 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on June 2, 2022, to reflect that Robin Ficker and Joe Werner have confirmed participation in the forum

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat will host a virtual forum on June 8 at 7:30 a.m. with many of Maryland’s gubernatorial candidates.

As of Thursday, 12 of the 14 candidates had confirmed participation. They are:

Rushern Baker (D)

Jon Baron (D)

Dan Cox (R)

Doug Gansler (D)

Ralph Jaffe (D)

Ashwani Jain (D)

John King (D)

Wes Moore (D)

Tom Perez (D)

Kelly Schulz (R)

Robin Ficker (R)

Joe Werner (R)

The other candidates in the race are Peter Franchot (D) and Jerome Segal (D).

Executive Editor Anne Tallent will moderate next week’s session, which will cover issues ranging from the economy to public health.

“I look forward to moderating this forum and helping to amplify and clarify the issues that truly matter to Maryland residents, while showcasing our commitment to serving our community,” Tallent said. “The gubernatorial forum is one of many accessible resources our team has worked tirelessly to develop in efforts to inform and mobilize residents to take action locally and statewide.”

The forum is open to all Maryland residents. Register here to attend.

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat have hosted a series of virtual forums in recent months in preparation for the July 19 primary. In addition, readers can visit the Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat 2022 Primary Election Voters Guide, featuring answers to commonly asked questions, maps of election districts, polling place and early voting information, mail-in ballot information and videos of previous candidate forums.

