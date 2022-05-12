The eight Democratic candidates running for at-large County Council seats — including four incumbents —offered similar visions on how to address rising crime in Montgomery County during an election forum Wednesday night.

During the hourlong virtual session hosted by Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Beat, most candidates also supported the need for more housing and said that Thrive Montgomery 2050 — the county’s proposed update to its general master plan — contained many elements that would help officials reach affordable housing and environmental goals.

The eight Democrats running for four at-large council seats in the July primary election are:

County Council President Gabe Albornoz

Council Vice President Evan Glass

Council Member Will Jawando

Council Member Tom Hucker

Brandy Brooks, a consultant focusing on environmentalism and racial justice issues. She finished fifth in the at-large race in 2018, in a field with more than 30 candidates.

Scott Goldberg, a small business owner in real estate and a member of the county’s Democratic Central Committee

Laurie-Anne Sayles, a FDA employee and former Gaithersburg City Council member

Dana Gassaway, a former biology teacher

There are also three Republicans running for at-large seats in that party’s primary: Christopher Fiotes, Len Lieber and Dwight Patel.

When it comes to public safety, the at-large candidates agreed there needs to be much more investment, both in mental health resources and in redirecting police officers to where they are needed.

Glass, running for a second term, said the county’s Cadet program, introduced a few years ago, should be expanded to encourage more county residents to work as police officers in the communities where they live. That program offers college-aged students an opportunity to get paid for on-the-job training from the county police department while completing their studies.

Albornoz, running for a second term, and Goldberg agreed that too much is asked of police officers on a daily basis, and that certain responsibilities they have should be delegated to mental health professionals. They and others agreed that in order to address the root causes of crime, more must be done to alleviate social issues that may contribute to the rise in incidents.

“I think we have to make sure that we are addressing the core issues of poverty, of housing insecurity, of food insecurity, of educational inequity that drive how people get engaged with law enforcement and with our criminal justice system,” Brooks said.

Jawando, who is running for a second term, highlighted two bills he sponsored during his first term. One aims to increase police transparency through an independent review of cases when county police officers are involved in a person’s death. The other looks to increase the amount of training required by police officers each year in areas such as conflict resolution, racial sensitivity and other topics through a partnership with Montgomery College.

Both bills passed with unanimous support.

Hucker, running for a third term, highlighted a county tax credit for first responders so that they can live in the counties that they serve. He and Albornoz introduced the bill, which has not yet reached a vote.

He added that the county needs to further its efforts to hire more social workers and increase the number of mobile crisis response units that can respond to people struggling with mental health challenges.

Goldberg agreed with his opponents, but he added that county leaders need to have an honest conversation with the county’s police force about how communities should be policed.

“Where there are particular pockets of safety issues, I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Goldberg said. “You can say we’re going to have more enforcement, but we can also say we’re going to keep people safe and minimize police interactions in other areas.”

In other issues, most of the candidates agreed that Thrive Montgomery 2050 was a good start to solving housing and other development and environmental issues in the county. However, some, including Jawando and Brooks, said there needed to be more outreach and explanation of the plan to underserved, underprivileged communities. Those include low-income residents and people of color who would be greatly impacted by the plan, they said.

Gassaway took the strongest stance against the proposed plan. He said that it doesn’t do enough to preserve and grow the agricultural reserve, adding that the county has been overdeveloped, with about 85% of its land already built on.

He also said the plan is too similar to a general master plan from the 1960s that focused on both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. That plan created zoning laws and developments that discriminated against Black communities and other minorities, Gassaway added.

“That was a program that took a lot of land from relatives of mine and other people in this county,” Gassaway said. “And it has never been rectified or corrected by the county in any way, shape or form.”

There is some land that could be developed for housing, including the site of the former Village Mall in Gaitherburg’s Montgomery Village, he added.

Candidates also were asked to describe the values and type of character a candidate must have to serve in public office. Specifically, Brooks was asked to comment on the sexual harassment allegations that a former campaign staffer made against her.

Brooks said she had an inappropriate conversation with that staff member, and she and the staff member went through a mediation process to rectify the issue. It’s important for political leaders to create an atmosphere where people are held accountable, but also where restoration and repair of situations can take place, she said.

“One of the things that I think is deeply difficult about the situation that I’ve been facing over the last several weeks, is that it makes it difficult to make that proposition to other public leaders, if we believe that whenever we acknowledged when we’ve made an error, that the most likely outcome is going to be the destruction of our reputation and career,” Brooks said.

None of the other candidates addressed Brooks’ situation directly. But they all agreed that maintaining trust and transparency with the public should be a priority among elected officials.

“When you go to the polls on July 19, you vote your values. You vote for the people who will be good stewards of the county’s resources,” Sayles said. “You vote for people who can work well with others and build consensus, regardless of the environment or the situation.”

The primary election is July 19. The general election is Nov. 8.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com