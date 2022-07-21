As the counting of mail-in ballots begins, here’s where the candidates stand

File photo

As the counting of mail-in ballots gets underway Thursday, results from early voting and election day precincts show that incumbent Marc Elrich and Potomac businessman David Blair remain in a tight race in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive.

Blair holds a slight edge, having won 28,961 votes (39.6%) as of Wednesday evening, 1,191 more than incumbent Marc Elrich of Takoma Park, who won 27,770 votes (38%). Elrich narrowly defeated Blair by 77 votes in the 2018 primary.

About 115,000 mail-in ballots were sent out to county voters, according to the State Board of Elections. As of Wednesday, 25,453 Democratic mail-in ballots had been received by the county, the data showed.

Third-place candidate Hans Riemer of Takoma Park, a County Council at-large member, won 14,911 votes (20.4%). He conceded as he was unlikely to win. Technology entrepreneur Peter James of Gaithersburg is in last place with 1,445 votes (1.98%).

On the Republican side, Reardon Sullivan scored almost twice as many votes as attorney Shelly Skolnick of Chevy Chase. Sullivan won 9,001 votes (63.7%) compared to Skolnick’s 5,130 (36.3%).

At the state level, the Associated Press has called the Republican gubernatorial primary for state Del. Dan Cox, the Democratic comptroller primary for state Del. Brooke Lierman and the attorney general races for Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown. Wes Moore is ahead in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, but mail-in ballots will need to be counted to see if he wins the party nomination.

The Associated Press also called the races for Democratic congressional incumbents David Trone of District 6 and Jamie Raskin of District 8, who will face Republican challengers state Del. Neil Parrott and systems engineer Gregory Coll, respectively, in November.

In Congressional District 4, which primarily covers neighboring Prince George’s County and a small portion of Montgomery County following redistricting, former Prince George’s County state’s attorney Glenn Ivey has secured the Democratic nomination. The Republican race has yet to be called.

The Montgomery County Council races remain too close to call in the Democratic fields. Incumbent Andrew Friedson is running unopposed in District 1.

Here’s a look at which candidates for the General Assembly are in the lead after gathering results from early voting and Election Day. Asterisks indicate incumbents. Voters can choose one candidate in each primary and the general election, except for County Council at-large, in which they can pick up to four.

For the state elections, voters choose one state senator and three delegates for each district — except for District 9A, a subdistrict with two delegates.

Candidates are listed by party and then alphabetically.

State Senate

District 9 (much of Howard County, part of northeastern Montgomery County)

• Katie Fry Hester* (D)

• Reid J. Novotny (R)

District 14 (Laytonsville, Brookeville, Ashton, Fairland, Burtonsville)

• Craig Zucker* (D)

• Alex Bieber (R)

District 15 (Barnesville, Darnestown, North Potomac, Travilah, parts of Clarksburg and Germantown)

• Brian Feldman* (D)

• David Wilson (R)

District 16 (Bethesda, Cabin John, Potomac, North Bethesda)

• Susan Lee* (D)

District 17 (Rockville, Gaithersburg)

• Cheryl Kagan* (D)

• Scott Gershman (R)

District 18 (Chevy Chase, Kensington, parts of Wheaton)

• Jeff Waldstreicher* (D)

• Missy Carr (R)

District 19 (Derwood, Leisure World, Aspen Hill, Glenmont, parts of Wheaton)

• Ben Kramer* (D)

• Raul Ayala (R)

District 20 (Silver Spring, Takoma Park, White Oak)

• Will Smith* (D)

District 39 (Montgomery Village, parts of Germantown)

• Nancy King* (D)

House of Delegates

District 9A

• Chao Wu (D)

• Natalie Ziegler (D)

• Trent Kittleman* (R)

• Jianning Jenny Zeng (R)

District 14

• Anne Kaiser* (D)

• Eric Luedtke* (D)

• Pamela Queen* (D)

• Kathy Gugulis (R)

• Kate Walshe (R)

District 15

• Linda Foley* (D)

• David Fraser-Hidalgo* (D)

• Lily Qi* (D)

• Jodi Colella Noah (R)

• Stacey Sauter (R)

• Matt Wade (R)

District 16

• Ariana Kelly* (D)

• Marc Korman* (D)

• Sara Love* (D)

District 17

• Kumar Barve* (D)

• Julie Palakovich Carr* (D)

• Joe Vogel (D)

• Helene Meister (R)

• Donald “DP” Patti (R)

District 18

• Aaron Kaufman (D)

• Emily Shetty* (D)

• Jared Solomon* (D)

• George Cecala (R)

District 19

• Charlotte Crutchfield* (D)

• Bonnie Cullison* (D)

• Vaughn Stewart* (D)

• Frank Nice (R)

District 20

• Lorig Charkoudian* (D)

• David Moon* (D)

• Jheanelle Wilkins* (D)

District 39

• Gabriel Acevero* (D)

• Lesley Lopez* (D)

• Kirill Reznik* (D)

Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.