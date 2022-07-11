As District 18 primary looms, Waldstreicher has more than twice as much cash as Socol

File image

Incumbent District 18 Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher has more than twice the amount of cash on hand as challenger Max Socol as the July 19 primary approaches. But Socol outraised Waldstreicher by a more than 2 to 1 margin during the last month of the campaign, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

Waldstreicher, who lives in Kensington, is being challenged by Socol, a Silver Spring social justice activist and community organizer, in the Democratic primary. Businesswoman Missy Carr is the only Republican running in the race.

District 18 encompasses Kensington, Wheaton, Chevy Chase and portions of Rockville, Silver Spring and Bethesda.

[For more information on candidates for local, state and federal races, check out the Bethesda Beat voters guide.]

The latest campaign finance reports filed with the State Board of Elections, which covers the reporting period between June 8 and July 3, showed that Waldstreicher had more than $142,000 in cash on hand, while Socol had more than $67,000.

Carr, who has no primary opposition, ended the reporting period with a cash balance of more than $6,900.

Socol raised $16,160.84 compared to $7,647 for Waldstreicher during the reporting period. Socol also raised considerably more than Waldstreicher between January and June, raising nearly $82,000 during that period, compared to just over $1,200 for Waldstreicher, according to previous campaign finance reports. According to Socol’s report, much of his spending was for campaign staff wages, with more than $17,000 being reported in that category. He also spent more than $8,000 on direct mail and more than $1,500 on media advertising, the report shows.

Waldstreicher spent more than $148,000 on printing and campaign materials during this reporting period. He also spent more than $36,000 on media advertising and more than $8,200 on postage.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com