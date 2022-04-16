After filing deadline drama, here’s who’s running in Montgomery County political races

A busy night for the state and Montgomery County board of elections offices on Friday — the filing deadline for Maryland races — greatly changed the overall picture for local and state legislative races in Montgomery County.

County Council Member Tom Hucker, who filed for county executive in December, withdrew from that race and filed for an at-large seat on the County Council. Del. Al Carr, who has served in the House of Delegates since 2007, dropped out of the House of Delegates District 18 race to run for District 4 on the County Council.

Here’s a look at who’s running for county executive, County Council, and the state legislature (asterisks indicate incumbents or current county and state elected officials). Voters can pick one candidate in each primary and the general election, except for the Council at-large, where they can pick up to four.

For the state elections, voters choose one state senator for each district, and three delegates for each district — except for District 9A, a subdistrict with two delegates.

The primary election is scheduled for July 19. The general election is set for Nov. 8. Candidates are listed by party and then alphabetically.

County Executive

David Blair (D)

Marc Elrich* (D)

Peter James (D)

Hans Riemer* (D)

Shelly Skolnick (R)

Reardon Sullivan (R)

County Council At-large (Entire county)

Gabe Albornoz*(D)

Brandy Brooks (D)

Dana Gassaway (D)

Evan Glass* (D)

Scott Goldberg (D)

Tom Hucker* (D)

Will Jawando* (D)

Laurie-Anne Sayles (D)

Chris Fiotes (R)

Len Lieber (R)

Dwight Patel (R)

County Council District 1 (Bethesda, most of Chevy Chase, Potomac, Travilah)

Andrew Friedson* (D)

County Council District 2 (North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville, Germantown, Clarksburg)

Marilyn Balcombe (D)

Lorna Phillips Forde (D)

William Roberts (D)

Dan Cuda (R)

County Council District 3 (Rockville, Gaithersburg)

Tiquia J. Bennett (D)

Sidney Katz* (D)

Robert Wu (D)

George Hernandez (R)

County Council District 4 (North Bethesda, Kensington, Silver Spring, Takoma Park)

Al Carr (D)

Amy Ginsburg (D)

Troy Murtha (D)

Kate Stewart (D)

John Zittrauer (D)

Cheryl Riley (R)

County Council District 5 (Four Corners, White Oak, Colesville, Burtonsville)

Brian Anleu (D)

Fatmata Barrie (D)

Chris Bolton (D)

Daniel Koroma (D)

Cary Lamari (D)

Kristin Mink (D)

William “Chip” Montier (D)

Jeremiah Pope (D)

Kate Woody (R)

County Council District 6 (Wheaton, Forest Glen, Glenmont, Aspen Hill)

Natali Fani Gonzalez (D)

Omar Lazo (D)

Maricé Morales (D)

Brit Siman-Tov (D)

Steve Solomon (D)

Christa Tichy (D)

Mark Trullinger (D)

Vicki S. Vergagni (D)

Viet H. Doan (R)

County Council District 7 (Derwood, Olney, Ashton, Brookeville, Laytonsville, Montgomery Village, Damascus)

Andrew Einsmann (D)

Paul Geller (D)

Sharif A. Hidayat (D)

Dawn Luedtke (D)

Jacqueline Manger (D)

Paul Schwartz (D)

Ben Wikner (D)

Harold C. Maldonado (R)

State Senate, District 9 (much of Howard County, part of northeastern Montgomery County)

Katie Fry Hester* (D)

Reid Novotny* (R)

State Senate, District 14 (Laytonsville, Brookeville, Ashton, Fairland, Burtonsville)

Collins Odongo (D)

Craig Zucker* (D)

Alex Bieber (R)

State Senate, District 15 (Barnesville, Darnestown, North Potomac, Travilah, parts of Clarksburg and Germantown)

Brian Feldman* (D)

David Wilson (R)

State Senate, District 16 (Bethesda, Cabin John, Potomac, North Bethesda)

Susan Lee* (D)

State Senate, District 17 (Rockville, Gaithersburg)

Cheryl Kagan* (D)

Scott Gershman (R)

State Senate, District 18 (Chevy Chase, Kensington, parts of Wheaton)

Max Socol (D)

Jeff Waldstreicher* (D)

Missy Carr (R)

State Senate, District 19 (Derwood, Leisure World, Aspen Hill, Glenmont, parts of Wheaton)

Zachary Kiser (D)

Ben Kramer* (D)

David George Jeang (Green, general election only)

Raul R. Ayala (R)

Anita Mpambara Cox (R)

State Senate, District 20 (Silver Spring, Takoma Park, White Oak)

Enoch Bevel (D)

Will Smith* (D)

State Senate, District 39 (Montgomery Village, parts of Germantown)

Adam Alphaeus Cunningham (D)

Nancy King* (D)

State delegate, District 9A

Steven Bolen (D)

Chao Wu (D)

Natalie Zeigler (D)

Christopher Eric Bouchat (R)

Scott Jendrek (R)

Trent Kittleman* (R)

Saif Rehman (R)

Jianning Jenny Zeng (R)

State delegate, District 14

Joshua Dowling (D)

Anne Kaiser* (D)

Eric Luedtke* (D)

Pamela Queen* (D)

Tom Smith (D)

Kathy Gugulis (R)

Kate Walshe (R)

State delegate, District 15

Saqib Ali (D)

Linda Foley* (D)

David Fraser-Hidalgo* (D)

Lily Qi* (D)

Jodi Colella Noah (R)

Stacey Sauter (R)

Matt Wade (R)

State delegate, District 16

Ariana Kelly* (D)

Marc Korman* (D)

Sara Love* (D)

State delegate, District 17

Kumar Barve* (D)

Julie Palakovich Carr* (D)

Joe De Maria (D)

Joe Vogel* (D)

Donald “DP” Patti (R)

State delegate, District 18

Emily Shetty* (D)

Jared Solomon* (D)

George M. Cecala (R)

State delegate, District 19

Charlotte Crutchfield* (D)

Bonnie Cullison* (D)

Augustin Esquivar Saah (D)

Vaughn Stewart* (D)

Frank Nice (R)

State delegate, District 20

Lorig Charkoudian* (D)

David Moon* (D)

John Walsh (D)

Jheanelle Wilkins* (D)

State delegate, District 39

Gabriel Acevero* (D)

Lesley Lopez* (D)

Kirill Reznik* (D)

Clint Sobratti (D)

