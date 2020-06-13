Police identify driver who died after crash in Laytonsville area
Crash happened Thursday night on Woodfield Road
Montgomery County police have identified the driver who died Thursday night after a crash in the Laytonsville area.
Edvin Agripin Sanchez-Martinez, 29, of Clarksburg, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Woodfield Road Thursday, police said on Friday.
Police wrote in a press release Friday that Sanchez-Martinez was driving north on Woodfield Road in a 2009 Nissan Versa when a southbound 2018 Audi Q7 driven by 47-year-old Christopher Thomas Yorro of Monrovia crossed the double yellow line, hitting the Versa.
Police said the crash happened just before 6:53 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Woodfield Road and Deanna Drive.
Sanchez-Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Yorro was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police mentioned the fatal crash on Twitter Thursday night,, but provided few details.
