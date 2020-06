Police identify driver who died after crash in Laytonsville area

Crash happened Thursday night on Woodfield Road

By Dan Schere

Montgomery County police have identified the driver who died Thursday night after a crash in the Laytonsville area.

Edvin Agripin Sanchez-Martinez, 29, of Clarksburg, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Woodfield Road Thursday, police said on Friday.

Police wrote in a press release Friday that Sanchez-Martinez was driving north on Woodfield Road in a 2009 Nissan Versa when a southbound 2018 Audi Q7 driven by 47-year-old Christopher Thomas Yorro of Monrovia crossed the double yellow line, hitting the Versa.

Police said the crash happened just before 6:53 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Woodfield Road and Deanna Drive.

Sanchez-Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Yorro was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police mentioned the fatal crash on Twitter Thursday night,, but provided few details.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com