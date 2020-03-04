Worker injured after falling at least 20 feet from roof at Bethesda construction site
Person was flown to trauma center
A worker at a Bethesda construction site was seriously injured Wednesday after lfalling at least 20 feet from a roof, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official said.
Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that a worker had traumatic injuries after falling from a roof at a construction site in the 4300 block of Maryland Avenue, near Brookes Hill Court. The area is in Bethesda’s Brookmont neighborhood off Macarthur Boulevard.
A Maryland State Police helicopter took the worker to a trauma center. The person had injuries considered priority 1, which is the most serious on a scale of 1 to 3.
In an interview, Piringer said the worker fell 20 to 30 feet. He did not know the cause of the fall or any other information about who the person was. The fall happened around 5 p.m.
Officer Rick Goodale, a Montgomery County police spokesman, said in an interview that police were on the scene at 5:33 p.m. to investigate. He did not have any other information.
