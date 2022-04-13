Woman seriously injured in shooting at Silver Spring home

A woman was seriously injured early Monday morning when she was shot inside of her home in the Fairland area in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.

At about 12:40 a.m., police responded to the 12300 block of Stravinsky Terrace for a call reporting gunshots. A residential alarm also went off at the home, according to a statement from police.

When they arrived, police found the doors open and a woman inside “suffering from gunshot wounds,” according to the statement.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but she was in stable condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear if anything had been stolen from the home. Nobody had been arrested in relation to the shooting as of Wednesday morning.