 Woman reports that man tried to sexually assault her
  • .2020
Attack happened near Miramont Apartments in North Bethesda

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Police Symbol

Montgomery County police said a man tried to sexually assault a woman in North Bethesda Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:05 p.m. on California Circle, police said. The woman resisted and the man fled.

Police wrote in a press release Friday afternoon that the man is 6 feet tall, has a muscular build and might have bite marks on his hands from the victim. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, police said.

California Circle is an access road for the Miramont Apartments and the Miramont Villas Condominiums.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attach to call them at 240-773-0432.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

