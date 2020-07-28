Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Rockville
Crash happened at interchange with Md. 28 and Interstate 270
A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Rockville Tuesday morning
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter
A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that happened at the interchange between Md. 28 and Interstate 270 Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police said.
At least two other people had injuries considered life threatening, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service official.
Police wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that a woman was killed in a crash on Md. 28 near the ramp from southbound I-270. The crash happened just after 9 a.m., police said.
Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman, told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that the woman killed was in one of the vehicles. Other people were taken to the hospital.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday, that the woman who died was a passenger.
Pete Piringer, a Montgomery Fire & Rescue spokesman, said four vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened where the off-ramp from I-270 meets Md. 28.
Piringer said four people were taken to the hospital, three of whom were considered to have life-threatening injuries. The fourth patient, he said, had injuries considered priority 2. Injuries are generally measured on a scale of 1 to 3, with 1 being the most serious.
Piringer said he wasn’t sure whether the woman who died was one of the patients taken to the hospital.
Police said Md. 28 between Hurley Avenue and Nelson Street was closed after the crash.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com