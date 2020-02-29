 Woman killed after crashing into tree in Potomac
  • .2020
  • .Woman killed after crashing into tree in Potomac

Woman killed after crashing into tree in Potomac

Police investigating cause

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
police1-edit

A 25-year-old woman died early Saturday after crashing a car into a tree on South Glen Road in Potomac.

At approximately 12:54 a.m., Brianna Java White, of Darnestown, was traveling west on South Glen Road when the 2020 Toyota Corolla she was driving struck a tree, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

White, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not determined the cause of the crash as of Saturday afternoon.

No additional information was immediately available.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Police Car

Police Blotter: Nine vehicles taken in Silver Spring

Crimes reported to Montgomery County police Feb. 16 through 22
PurpleLine1

Federal judge who lives near future Chevy Chase Lake Purple Line station recuses himself from lawsuit

He says a ruling could affect him ‘personally and financially’
Herrera resized

Police identify pedestrian killed in White Oak on Saturday

They are asking the public for help in finding his family

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested