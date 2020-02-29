Woman killed after crashing into tree in Potomac
Police investigating cause
By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
A 25-year-old woman died early Saturday after crashing a car into a tree on South Glen Road in Potomac.
At approximately 12:54 a.m., Brianna Java White, of Darnestown, was traveling west on South Glen Road when the 2020 Toyota Corolla she was driving struck a tree, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.
White, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not determined the cause of the crash as of Saturday afternoon.
No additional information was immediately available.