2022 | Police & Fire

Woman in critical condition after car hits her near Walter Johnson High School

County police said vehicle’s driver remained on scene Friday near Bethesda

By Steve Bohnel
share this
Police Car

A woman is in critical condition after a car struck her Friday near Walter Johnson High School near Bethesda, according to Montgomery County police. 

At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck on the 6400 block of Rockledge Drive, police spokesman Officer Carlos Cortes-Vazquez wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.

The woman, who police described as elderly, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition, Cortes-Vazquez wrote. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene after the collision, he added.

No further information was immediately available. 

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com

Related Stories