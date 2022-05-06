Woman in critical condition after car hits her near Walter Johnson High School

A woman is in critical condition after a car struck her Friday near Walter Johnson High School near Bethesda, according to Montgomery County police.

At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck on the 6400 block of Rockledge Drive, police spokesman Officer Carlos Cortes-Vazquez wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.

The woman, who police described as elderly, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition, Cortes-Vazquez wrote. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene after the collision, he added.

No further information was immediately available.

