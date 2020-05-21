Woman found dead in Germantown home
Police said there was a fire
Montgomery County police said a woman was found dead in a Germantown home early Thursday morning where there was a fire.
Police wrote on Twitter Thursday that they got a call to go to a home in the 12000 block of Birdseye Terrace at 3:25 a.m. When officers got to the home, there was a fire and a woman had died, police wrote. They gave no additional details.
Officer Rick Goodale said in an interview Thursday that as of 9 a.m., police officers and county fire marshals were still at the scene investigating. He said the woman’s name will be released after her family is notified.
Goodale had no additional details.
The area is near Gunner’s Lake and Roberto Clemente Middle School.
This story will be updated
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com