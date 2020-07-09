Woman charged with starving 15-month-old daughter to death
Police say girl’s body was left in dumpster, hasn’t been found
Montgomery County police have charged a woman with starving her 15-month-old daughter to death.
Police said in a press release Thursday that Kiearra Tolson, 23, starved her daughter, Blair Niles, for three and a half weeks in her apartment in the White Oak area.
When Blair died, Tolson put the child’s body in a pillowcase and trash bags and placed her in a dumpster near her apartment on June 17, police said.
Police said that Tolson called 911 on Wednesday and told police she had killed her child. Tolson then told detectives that she had starved her child to death, police said.
After officers responded to the call, they took Tolson into custody. Police said they searched her home and found evidence that corroborated her account.
Tolson has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to have a bond review hearing Thursday afternoon, police said.
Police said Thursday that they had not recovered Blair’s body. The child’s father, whose name police didn’t provide, told them he last saw his daughter April 17 and hadn’t had contact with Tolson since then.
