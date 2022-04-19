Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly injuring man with knife in Silver Spring apartment

A woman was charged with attempted murder after she stabbed a man in a downtown Silver Spring apartment last week, according to Montgomery County police.

Amezenech Meshesha, 37, of Silver Spring, went to an apartment on Wayne Avenue around 5 a.m. April 13 and knocked loudly on the door, according to charging documents. She then entered the apartment swinging a knife and attacked a man who was inside, police said.

When officers arrived, the man had “two visible superficial lacerations” on the front of his neck, police said. He also had a stab wound on the back of his left calf and scratch marks on the front of his neck, the charging documents state.

Police said the man’s children were nearby when Meshesha was swinging the knife but the children were not injured.

During the attack, Meshesha tried to break the victim’s cellphone that he was using to record the altercation, according to police.

The man, who knows Meshesha, told police she had attacked him with a knife once before, and said he has a scar from a previous incident. He told the responding officers that Meshesha had been drinking and smoking a hookah the night of the attack, according to police.

Bethesda Beat generally does not identify crime victims.

Cellphone footage that the man provided to police shows Meshesha entering a bedroom, pulling out a knife, raising it with her right hand and swinging it toward the man, police said.

Meshesha has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records. Attorney information for Meshesha was not listed as of Tuesday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com