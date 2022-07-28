Woman, 91, dies following two-vehicle collision in Aspen Hill on Monday

A 91-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Aspen Hill on Monday, Montgomery County police said.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, Henrietta Gomez of Silver Spring was driving a gray 2016 Nissan Sentra and was trying to turn left from Norbeck Road onto Baltimore Road when she was struck by a gray 2015 Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling east on Norbeck Road, police said Thursday in a press release.

Police said Gomez was taken to a local hospital and was initially in stable condition. She later died of her injuries. The release did not say when Gomez died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

