Woman, 60, dies after single-car crash in Gaithersburg

A 60-year-old woman died on Friday after a single-car crash in Gaithersburg.

The woman, who was not identified in a press release from Montgomery County police, was driving a 2006 Dodge Magnum north on Woodfield Road when she “lost control of the vehicle.”

The vehicle hit several fence posts on the right side of the road before crossing the southbound lane and leaving the road. The car rolled, and the woman was ejected, according to police.

The crash happened at about 12:28 p.m., near the intersection with Deanna Drive.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

No additional information was immediately available.