Wheaton woman charged with arson, reckless endangerment

A Wheaton woman has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that occurred at a home on Tuesday, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official.

Meriam Bahta, 34, of Wheaton has been charged with arson and reckless endangerment, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter.

Piringer wrote that a fire occurred in the 11400 block of Monterrey Drive, off Veirs Mill Road, on Tuesday. In another Tweet, he wrote that Bahta had been arrested after fire investigators found “suspicious circumstances.”

Bahta has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson and one count each of reckless endangerment and first-degree assault, according to court records. She is being held without bond. No attorney information was listed Tuesday evening.

