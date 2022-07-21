Washington, D.C., man charged with trying to rape woman at Silver Spring transit center

The Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring. File Image

A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with trying to rape a woman in the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in downtown Silver Spring early Thursday morning, Metro Transit police announced.

Tiwan D. Sweet, 38, allegedly tried to force himself on a woman and physically assaulted her around 3 a.m. Thursday as she waited at the transit center, police said in a statement. After the victim yelled for help, Montgomery County police responded. Once Metro Transit police officers arrived to the scene, transit police arrested Sweet.

Sweet was charged with attempted first-degree rape, police said. Court records indicated on Thursday that he was being held without bond. No attorney information was listed.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com