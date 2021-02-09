Was that a white tiger on the side of I-270? Not quite

A white tiger porcelain figurine confused some drivers on I-270 on Saturday morning. Photo from Rockville Police Department

Some Montgomery County residents might have rubbed their eyes in disbelief when they saw a white tiger on the side of I-270 on Saturday.

But county police say drivers were fooled by a porcelain figurine that was placed on top of a guardrail.

After a report came in of a white tiger on I-270 on Saturday just after 8:45 a.m., a Rockville police officer investigated and found a porcelain statue, Andrea Escher, a Rockville police spokeswoman, wrote in an email Monday.

The statue was “pretty large” and was described as lifelike, Escher wrote. It was sitting on top of a Jersey wall on I-270 going south, just before the Montrose Road exit.

The Rockville officer found the figurine, and Montgomery County officers responded to the scene to remove it. It was not immediately clear where the tiger statue was taken.

Escher said police are not sure how the statue made its way onto the wall.

The statue received some attention on the internet, with one woman posting in a local Facebook group that her cousin spotted the “white tiger.”

One Facebook commenter wrote, “Just when we thought 2021 was better” and another wrote, “2021. I believe it.”

