Virginia man dies from injuries after two-car crash in Layhill area
Crash happened Sunday at intersection of Layhill and Norbeck roads
A Virginia man died of his injuries Monday after a two-car crash Sunday in the Layhill area, Montgomery County police said.
Police said Waqas Tahir Khan, 37, of Woodbridge, Va., was driving west on Norbeck Road in a white 2015 Nissan Altima just after 1 a.m. Sunday. They announced his death in a press release on Tuesday.
As Khan was approaching the intersection with Layhill Road, Aaron Pugh, 30, was driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima north on Layhill Road, police said. The two Nissans crashed in the intersection, police said.
Pugh was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, police said.
Police wrote in a press release Sunday that Khan was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. In an updated press release Tuesday afternoon, police wrote that Khan died of his injuries at the hospital on Monday.
A woman in Khan’s car was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 240-773-6620.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com