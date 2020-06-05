Video of bicyclist accosting group on Capital Crescent Trail seen millions of times
Person filming said his group was posting flyers about Floyd death when bicyclist came after them
Maryland-National Capital Park Police said Thursday that they are trying to find a bicyclist who was seen in a video accosting a group on the Capital Crescent Trail.
A video clip showing a bicyclist accost a young group posting flyers on the Capital Crescent Trail about the death of a man in Minnesota has drawn widespread attention, getting millions of views on Thursday.
A version of the video circulating widely on Twitter on Thursday night shows the man trying to wrestle something from the hand of a young woman. Another young woman screams at him to leave the other young woman alone and tries to intervene.
The bicyclist then picks up a bicycle and quickly rushes at a young man filming the encounter. The young man filming starts moving away and appears to fall as the focus of the camera switches to the ground.
As the 34-second clip was retweeted over and over, the number of views of that clip shot up. It was increasing by millions within a few hours; it was well past 10 million as of 11 p.m.
Maryland-National Capital Park Police said Thursday that they are trying to find the bicyclist and have asked for the public’s help.
In a press release, park police said that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, three “young adults,” including one male and two females, were walking near the Dalecarlia Tunnel near the Brookmont area. The press release said a bicyclist started arguing with the three people, who were posting flyers.
Police asked anyone with information about the case to call Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 and to refer to case number 20001297.
A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter on Thursday night that Maryland State Police have offered to help. Attorney General Brian Frosh urged people to contact him or Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy with information.
A flood of Twitter users expressed their anger at the bicyclist and used clues from the video to try to identify him.
In an interview with NBC 4, the young man who was videotaping the encounter said the bicyclist grabbed his bike, ran it into him and pinned him to the ground.
NBC 4 reported that the young man was part of a project in which people post “flyers in affluent neighborhoods to bring attention to racial injustice.”
The news segment flashed to a sign reading “A man was lynched by the police. What are you doing about it”?
The young man told NBC 4 that the bicyclist — who was wearing a helmet, cycling shorts and sunglasses — swore at him, accused the group of inciting riots and called them “deviants.”
The group was posting signs as a reaction to the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis.
As police investigated an allegation that Floyd passed a counterfeit $20 bill at a store, an officer ended up pinning Floyd to the group. A video clip showed the white officer’s knee pressed against Floyd’s throat for nearly nine minutes, with Floyd repeatedly calling out that he could not breathe.
Floyd was later taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder. Three other officers were charged, too. All four officers were fired.
Floyd’s death has sparked numerous protests in cities across the country, including several in Montgomery County.
A 16-second version of the Capital Crescent Trail video was posted in the online community Reddit on Monday. The person who posted it wrote that two friends who were also there did not want the full version posted.
However, by Thursday, a 34-second version also was posted in Reddit and was circulating widely.
The longer clip starts with the bicyclist turning to walk away from one young woman as he focuses on the other and walks toward her. The first young woman yells, “Do not touch her! Do not touch her!” as a male voice says, “Leave her alone.”
As the man gets close to the second young woman, the first young woman screams, “She has nothing! Do not touch her, sir!” The male tells the man, “Walk away.”
The bicyclist confronts the other young woman and tries to grab something in her hands, forcefully using both of his hands on her. The first young woman jumps in, pushes the bicyclist’s arm and screams, “Get off of her!” The bicyclist takes a few steps back.
Within seconds, he grabs a bicycle and comes rushing at the young man who is filming. Shortly after that, the young man was on the ground and the camera was aimed at the ground. As the clip ends, there was one last exchange, with a male voice demanding, “Give me the f—— tape.”