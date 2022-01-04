Victims of SUV crash with snowplow were from Baltimore, Prince George’s

The victims of a fatal crash in Fairland on Monday night — which happened when an SUV crashed into a snowplow — were from Baltimore and Clinton, Md., according to Montgomery County police.

A black Cadillac SRX was traveling north on Columbia Pike around 6:45 p.m. Monday near Briggs Chaney Road when it struck the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck, police said in a press release on Tuesday.

The crash killed three people in the Cadillac, according to police:

Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton in Prince George’s County

Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore

Gary Eugene Early, 52, of Baltimore

A fourth person in the Cadillac was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The snowplow driver was not injured and stayed at the scene.

Monday night’s crash occurred following a snowstorm that dumped as much as 7 inches of snow in parts of Montgomery County, and created problems on the roads for drivers throughout the D.C. region.

The crash in Fairland remains under investigation, police said on Tuesday.

