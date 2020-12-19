Logo from FBI Twitter page

Metro Transit police say that before an FBI agent shot a passenger on a train in Bethesda last week, there was a “verbal exchange” between the two.

The shooting happened just before 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, transit police wrote in a press release on Friday.

Police said that as the train was approaching the Medical Center station, a man approached the agent, and after a ‘verbal exchange,’ the agent fired multiple shots at the passenger. The passenger who was shot and the agent then got off the train at Medical Center, and another passenger on the train called 911.

Police said Friday that the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Transit police could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.

Authorities have not identified the passenger who was shot, or the FBI agent. They also have not provided a motive for the shooting. Both the FBI and transit police are investigating the shooting.

Transit Police Chief Ronald Pavlik Jr. said in the press release that he expected to have another update on Monday.

“This matter is an active criminal investigation, and we are working closely with the Montgomery County, Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office,” he said. “We are continuing to collect and process evidence, including conducting interviews, to determine what happened on that train.”

