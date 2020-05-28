One dies after vehicle crashes in Bethesda, Maryland

Vehicle crashes in Bethesda; one dead
Montgomery County police say crash might have been due to a ‘medical event’
A person who might have had a “medical event” Thursday afternoon was involved in a two-vehicle accident in downtown Bethesda and died, Montgomery County police said.
Police wrote on Twitter Thursday that they were on the scene of a “serious collision” on Wisconsin Avenue between Commerce Lane and Old Georgetown Road. Southbound lanes of Wisconsin Avenue, they wrote were blocked.
Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman, said in an interview that two vehicles were involved in the crash. She said a person died, but they don’t think their death is because of the crash.
“The person is deceased, but we believe it was due to a medical event,” she said.
Innocenti said police got the call about the crash at 12:16 p.m. She wasn’t sure if the person died at the scene or was taken to the hospital.
The person’s name will be released once family members are notified, she said.
This story will be updated.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com