Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones speaks on Friday during a press conference about a shooting at Col. Zadok Magruder High School. Photo by Caitlynn Peetz

A 17-year-old Col. Zadok Magruder High School student has been arrested and charged with shooting another student at the school in Derwood on Friday, Montgomery County police said.

The male student who was shot had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for surgery, according to police.

School security “became aware of a situation” in a school bathroom at 12:53 p.m. Friday and someone called 911 at 12:57 p.m., Police Chief Marcus Jones told reporters during a briefing on Friday.

At 1:05 p.m., the school went into full lockdown mode. A lockdown differs from shelter-in-place in that it is used for more serious situations, and instruction does not continue, unlike in shelter-in-place.

Jones said police officers and county sheriff’s deputies secured and searched the building. The alleged shooter was found and taken into custody just after 3 p.m., he said.

Jones said a gun was found nearby when officers found the student accused of the shooting.

“The school went into lockdown immediately upon notification that we had discovered that an individual had been shot at the school ….,” Jones said. “That meant that the doors were locked shut with teachers and students inside those classrooms.

“We methodically slowed down the investigation at that point because we did not believe there was an ongoing threat at that very moment. So, it took us a couple of hours for us to put everything together, locate that [accused shooter] and place that student into custody.”

Jones said officers determined that it was not an “active shooter” situation, with an ongoing threat to others, because no other threats were made.

In a letter, Principal Leroy Evans said that dismissal of students was to start between 5 and 6 p.m. Students who ride buses were to be dismissed first.

The school planned to let parents know when they can pick up other students at the stadium parking lot, the letter says.

Evans apologized in the letter for an earlier message that said there was no immediate threat to the safety of students or the staff.

“We regret using that language as the police continued to actively conduct an investigation inside the school,” the letter says. “Our following message clarified that the police continued to be involved in resolving the situation and confirming the school’s safety.”

Evans’ letter says the school will provide more information about social-emotional support available for students and employees, “starting this evening via Zoom and continuing over the weekend and into next week.”

“We commit to keeping you informed and will do so thoroughly and frequently in the coming days,” the letter says.

In a statement on Friday evening the Montgomery County Council said:

“All the members of the Council are heartbroken by the senseless shooting at Magruder High School. We wish the student who was shot and seriously injured a full and swift recovery. We are also thinking of the student’s family members, friends and the entire Magruder High School community.

“In addition, we are thankful for the school personnel and all the first responders who arrived quickly to provide emergency medical care to the seriously injured student and ensured that all other students were safe.”