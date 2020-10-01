UPDATED: Police kill coyote after three people were attacked
Man, woman, boy attacked in separate incidents in Rockville
Authorities killed a coyote on Thursday after a child and two adults were attacked in separate incidents. Multiple police agencies responded and were involved.
Rockville police said woman, 59, was walking her dog around 10 a.m. on Winder Court when she was attacked, Rockville police said in a press release Thursday. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The dog was quarantined.
Police did not identify the woman.
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue wrote on Twitter that a pre-teen boy was allegedly bitten by a coyote on a trail in the area of Nelson Street and College Parkway.
Piringer said in an interview that the boy was walking on a nearby trail with his friends and was attacked by the animal. He had injuries considered priority 2, Piringer said, which is the second-most serious kind.
The third attack happened in the 500 block of Redland Boulevard, in which a man was injured around 4:15 p.m., Piringer said. He did not know how serious the man’s injuries were.
Piringer said authorities are not sure whether the same coyote attacked the three people. He wrote on Twitter that residents in the neighborhoods of Woodley Gardens, College Gardens and King Farm neighborhoods should stay in their homes.
Piringer said multiple police agencies were involved in the killing of the coyote, but he wasn’t sure which ones.
Two other coyote sightings were reported on Thursday, Rockville police said.
Around 5:30 a.m., a man saw a coyote “acting aggressively” while walking his dog on Princeton Place. The coyote ran away after the man raised his arms and made loud noises, police said.
Police also said a resident on Aster Boulevard saw their dog barking at a coyote from their backyard. The dog was taken to a veterinarian.
The neighborhood where the attack happened is not far from the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center. The locations of the two coyote sightings are both less than a mile from where the woman was attacked.
Coyote sightings have become increasingly common in major metropolitan areas. DCist reported three years ago that coyotes have been seen multiple times in Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek Park since 2004.
Police say that anyone who sees a coyote and feels threatened should:
- Make loud noises
- Wave their arms
- Throw things toward the coyote, but avoid throwing them at the coyote’s head
- Back away slowly, but never run
- Call 911
