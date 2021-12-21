This story was updated at 11:58 a.m. Dec. 21, 2021, with more information from police.

Montgomery County police are investigating a man’s death in Bethesda as a homicide.

Police were called to the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Monday after a report of a “suspicious situation,” police said in a press release.

Officers found a man in a stairwell with traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man, and said they would do so after his family is notified.

Police did not indicate if any arrests had been made.

