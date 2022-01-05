This story was updated at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, to include additional details from the bond review hearing

An employee at Northwood High School in Silver Spring allegedly began communicating inappropriately with a female student when she was a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, according to Montgomery County police.

During her senior year, when she was 17, he allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times in his home and in his car, police said.

Giovanni Reumante, 31, of Takoma Park, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Dec. 28, after returning from the Dominican Republic.

Reumante, a track and field coach, security assistant and paraeducator at the school, was charged in Montgomery County with sexually abusing a minor and fourth-degree sex offense by a person in a position of authority.

According to charging documents, detectives started investigating Reumante in October. In November, the victim, now 22, told police that she began to have contact with Reumante when she was a 15-year-old sophomore in 2014-2015.

The victim told police that after she sent a text message to Reumante with a question that year, they began a text conversation in which he became flirtatious and said he was going to marry her, according to charging documents.

When the victim was 16 during the 2015-2016 school year, Reumante allegedly unlocked the concession stand, went inside with her, kissed her and “began to touch her body,” she told police. The incident occurred during school hours, according to police.

The victim told police that Reumante would “warm her up” to possibly being in a physical relationship by kissing her and touching her inappropriately. In one instance, the victim told police that she and Reumante were spending time near her home in Silver Spring when he exposed himself to her and physical contact occurred.

During the victim’s junior year, she would spend time alone with Reumante during her lunch period and they would go either to his home in Takoma Park or to Wheaton Regional Park, a short drive from the school, according to police.

The victim told police that her senior year, 2016-2017, when she was 17, Reumante would take her to his home during her lunch period, and would have sex with her. Reumante also allegedly had sex with her in the back of his car at Wheaton Regional Park multiple times, charging documents say.

The sexual abuse also occurred in other locations in Wheaton and Kensington, according to police.

None of the victim’s friends or family and no one at the school knew about the contact between Reumante and the victim at the time, she told detectives.

An arrest warrant for Reumante was served on Tuesday, according to court records.

During a remote bond review hearing Wednesday in Montgomery County District Court, prosecutors argued that Reumante should be held without bond because he presents a danger to the community, and because his ability to travel presents a flight risk. They asked that Reumante be required to surrender his passport.

Michael Lawlor, an attorney representing Reumante, said during Wednesday’s hearing that his client doesn’t intend to flee and was only out of the country last month for a holiday vacation.

Judge Rand Gelber ordered that Reumante be held on $25,000 bond at 10%, meaning that only $2,500 must be paid for him to be released. Reumante must adhere to several conditions, including monitoring by Pre-Trial Services, no contact with the victim, no minors at his home and surrendering his passport.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com