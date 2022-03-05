UPDATED: More than $300K pours in to help residents after apartment complex explosion

An explosion and fire at Friendly Garden Apartments at 2423 Lyttonsville Road on Thursday injured about 14 people. Photo by Dan Schere

This story was updated at 7:15 p.m. March 4, 2022, to include more information.

More than $300,000 has been donated to help residents who lost their homes when an apartment building in the Silver Spring area exploded and burned on Thursday.

Chris Gillis, director of policy and neighborhood development for Montgomery Housing Partnership, which organized the donation effort, said in an interview Friday afternoon that the nonprofit had received roughly $310,000 to help people who were displaced.

At the current pace, the fund could reach more than $500,000 over the weekend, he said.

Gillis said Montgomery Housing Partnership, which provides housing in Montgomery County and beyond, will likely start distributing the money early next week.

Authorities have said that 14 people were injured in the explosion and fire at Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road. As of Friday, three people were considered to have serious injuries, according to Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.

Goldstein said about 225 people were displaced.

Montgomery Housing Partnership has a web page set up for people to make donations to help pay for transportation, clothing and supplies. It says all of the money collected will go to affected families.

“While Friendly Garden Apartments is not one of MHP’s properties, we maintain close ties with the community through the many affordable housing properties we have developed in Montgomery County, our preschool and after-school homework clubs, and our neighborhood development work,” the web page says.

Gillis and Jacob Newman, director of the Silver Spring Regional Services Center, said county officials are determining the best way to work with nonprofits and other organizations to determine where and when physical donations can be accepted, rather than cash.

Gillis said that there are different needs for each displaced resident, but some can be more immediate — like replacing car keys, cellphones, and documentation and identification.

Too many donations could create logistical problems, unless there’s a collection plan in place, Newman said.

“We’re not recommending dropoffs to any particular organization, as they may become flooded and inundated, before we are able to access the individual needs of the people impacted,” he said.

The White Oak Community Recreation Center was designated as an emergency shelter for people who were displaced.

County Executive Marc Elrich said Friday that the county sheltered two or three people Thursday night. The rest of the displaced residents found alternative housing on their own.

Elrich said he spoke with the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, which owns the nearby Paddington Square Apartments, about the possibility of using it to house displaced residents.

“They’re looking through their inventory of vacant units to help put people into permanent housing as soon as possible,” he said.

Staff writers Dan Schere and Caitlynn Peetz contributed to this story.