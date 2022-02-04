This story was updated at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 4, 2022, with comments from the Montgomery County Council and at 5 p.m. to include more details from the police.

A Montgomery County police officer killed in an off-duty crash while taking his daughter to school on Friday morning is being remembered for his positive attitude and commitment to mentoring younger officers.

Douglas Haggerty, 36, was driving east on Spencerville Road near Good Hope Road when he “began to experience an incapacitating medical event,” according to a news release from the police department.

The medical event caused Haggerty to crash the vehicle, according to police. Police Chief Marcus Jones said authorities do not think that the injuries Haggerty sustained in the crash are what caused his death.

His 9-year-old daughter called 911, and emergency crews responded. Haggerty was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The child was treated for minor injuries and has been released from the hospital, according to Jones.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Jones said he was Haggerty’s commander for four years and remembered him as a “great friend, a dedicated officer and a fabulous servant to this community.” Jones said Haggerty had an “innate ability to make victims feel comfortable and at ease.”

“He was a well-known officer throughout the district, and he was known to mentor younger officers on his shift, always ensuring they were safe,” Jones said. “He was a team player and took great pride … in the safety of his fellow officers.”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich called Haggerty’s death “unimaginable” and asked the community to keep the family and police department in their thoughts.

Haggerty had been with the Montgomery County Police Department since July 2010. He was an officer in the Rockville district, and previously served in the Silver Spring district, according to the department.

Haggerty is the second county officer to die in an off-duty crash since November.

On Nov. 1, Lt. Daniel John Friz was hit by a semi truck driving on Interstate 70 in Lisbon.

Friz, a 50-year-old husband and father of three, had gotten out of his vehicle and was on the roadway, police said at the time.

Friz had worked for the Montgomery County Police Department for 18 years. During his tenure, he worked in the First and Third districts, in the public information office and in the Special Victims Investigations Division. Most recently, he was director of the Training and Education Division of the Public Safety Training Academy.

“We extend our condolences and ask residents to keep his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers,” the Montgomery County Council said in a statement.

On Friday, Jones said the community can support the police department by simply acknowledging officers and treating them with kindness when they see them in public.

“This is a demonstration that life is precious for of us and our officers are not separate from the community,” Jones said. “And therefore we just, again, we are grateful for your thoughts and prayers, and acknowledging our officers as you see them doing their work each and every day.”

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com. Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com.