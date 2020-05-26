Updated: Man dead after shooting in Glenmont area
Police said they are investigating a homicide
Montgomery County police said a man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the Glenmont area.
Police wrote on Twitter that they got a call for a reported shooting at 7:07 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle. In a second tweet, they wrote that they were investigating the death of a man as a homicide.
Police said they think two males might have been involved in the shooting.
Capt. Tom Jordan, a police spokesman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat that he didn’t have additional details.
The area is near the Glenmont Forest Apartments, close to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 301-279-8000.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com