Montgomery County police responded to Col. Zadok Magruder High School on Friday for a shooting that resulted in one student being taken to a hospital. Photo by Caitlynn Peetz

The story was updated at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 21, 2022, to add new information.

A male student was shot at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Derwood on Friday, Montgomery County police said, and a suspect is in custody.

Police posted said the male student was taken to the hospital.

As of 3:50 p.m. Friday, police and Montgomery County Public Schools had not provided more information about what happened or any of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Officer Casandra Durham, a police spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat that the student was taken to a hospital with a “serious injury.” She did not elaborate.

Chris Cram, a spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat earlier Friday afternoon that there was a “serious situation,” but did not elaborate and declined to comment further.

The school was placed in lockdown.

