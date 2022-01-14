This story was updated at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 14, 2022, to add new information.

A man intentionally drove an SUV into his wife as she exited a bank in Silver Spring on Friday, killing her, police said.

The man has been charged with first-degree murder.

Shiera Goff, a spokeswoman for Montgomery County police, said the 59-year-old man was driving a white SUV. He drove into his wife as she left the Capital One bank at 13301 New Hampshire Ave. in the Colesville area at around noon, Goff alleged.

She said police are not publicly identifying the husband or the wife yet.

After hitting his wife, the man then hit part of the bank, then a nearby utility pole, Goff said.

She did not have other details about what happened or the circumstances surrounding the death.

