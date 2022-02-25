Upcounty crash involving multiple vehicles kills one person

An upcounty crash involving multiple vehicles killed one adult and injured two others Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery County police.

County police and Fire & Rescue Service personnel were called to a stretch of Md. 27 between Davis Mill and Sweepstakes roads around 4:40 p.m. for a report of a multiple-vehicle crash, according to a press release.

One adult died and two adults were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life threatening, according to police.

Police did not identify the person who died or provide additional information. They said they would issue a press release with more information later.

The stretch of Ridge Road where the crash happened is in an area of northern Montgomery County near Cedar Grove Elementary School and Damascus Recreational Park. The area is expected to be closed for “an extended period of time,” police said.

