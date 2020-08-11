Two years after Silver Spring woman went missing, police again ask for public’s help
Authorities not sure the last time she was seen
Brenda Lee Hopkins was reported missing two years ago
Photo from Montgomery County police
Two years after a Silver Spring woman disappeared, Montgomery County police continue to ask for the public’s help in trying to find her.
Brenda Lee Hopkins, who lived in the 11700 block of Eden Road, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2018.
Hopkins, who was 68 at the time she went missing, is Black and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Hopkins’ sister, who lived with her, reported at the time that she last saw her on Aug. 8, 2018, according to police. Investigators have not confirmed her account, police said.
Police said they confirmed that Hopkins was last seen outside her home on July 12, 2018, by numerous people when she attended a funeral.
Hopkins often walked from her home to the White Oak Shopping Center at 11200 New Hampshire Ave., police said. Officers searched that area on the day she was reported missing, but didn’t find any clues.
Hopkins’ family has said she had memory loss at the time of her disappearance.
Police said they don’t think she has any credit cards and there has been “nothing of significance” on any of her financial accounts since she went missing. Police said Hopkins doesn’t own a cellphone.
Police said the investigation is more complicated because they haven’t been able to confirm an exact date when Hopkins was last seen. They said they have exhausted all of their leads. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 301-279-8000.
